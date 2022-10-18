Ranking Virginia's remaining football games, from least winnable to most

CHARLOTTESVILLE — College football players crave bowl game appearances for the notoriety, the travel and, yes, of course, the swag bags. But for coaches, playing a neutral-site game against an often-unfamiliar opponent a month after the regular season has wrapped up carries a far more important bonus — extra practice.

Especially for a first-year head coach like Virginia’s Tony Elliott.

“The mindset is, man we want to play 15 games a season,” said Elliott. “That’s the belief. That’s the hope. That’s what we’re building for. And understanding that all those additional practices and games that we earn are opportunities for our team to get better.”

Saddled with losses in its first three ACC games and carrying its worst six-game record (2-4) since 2016, Bronco Mendenhall’s first season, Virginia’s prospects for becoming bowl eligible for a sixth-straight year are quickly fading, a fact its players are acutely aware of heading into Thursday night’s game at Georgia Tech.

“If we want to do what we want to do, it starts this week,” said senior safety Antonio Clary. “There’s definitely an urgency. We gotta get it done, and it starts this week.”

Thursday night’s game at suddenly-competitive Georgia Tech is nothing short of a must-win for the Cavaliers if they’re going to reach the six-win mark needed to play in the postseason.

“Handle your business and then everything else will come to fruition,” said senior outside linebacker Chico Bennett.

UVa has six games remaining and the matchup with the Yellow Jackets, who are 2-0 under interim coach Brent Keys, appears to be the most winnable of those dates.

Of course, to Virginia’s players, they all are.

“We got six games left and those six games are going to fly by,” said Clary. “It’s what you make it. Now we have to attack. We have to buy in and we can win out. We can win these six games. It’s on us.”

Here’s a look at what’s left for Virginia, from the games it has the least chance of winning to the ones it has the best shot at.

1. North Carolina, Nov. 5, Scott Stadium, Charlottesville: The Tar Heels are atop the Coastal Division standings, the only ranked team in the division, and possess the kind of potent offense UVa had a year ago. Quarterback Drake Maye leads the ACC in passing touchdowns (24), yards (2,283) and completion percentage (70.1%). Sure, Gene Chizik’s defense has been a disaster, but it doesn’t appear Brennan Armstrong and the Virginia offense will be capable of taking advantage.

UVa had won four straight against Carolina before last year’s 59-39 undressing in Chapel Hill, N.C.

2. Pittsburgh, Nov. 12, Scott Stadium, Charlottesville: The Panthers bounced back from their stunning loss to Georgia Tech to absolutely whip Virginia Tech, 45-29. Pittsburgh’s offense is now built around running back Israel Abanikanda, the ACC’s leading rusher. UVa’s defense found some success bottling out the league’s No. 2 back, in terms of yards per game, when it faced Syracuse’s Sean Tucker, holding him to 60 yards on 21 carries. The Panthers have won four of the last five meetings with UVa, including last year’s 48-38 win at what was then still called Heinz Field.

3. Miami, Oct. 29, Scott Stadium, Charlottesville: The Hurricanes are suddenly playing the kind of football they had hoped to in Mario Cristobal’s first season in South Florida. Cristobal has opened up his offense and quarterback Tyler Van Dyke is finding the kind of success he had a year ago. Van Dyke has thrown for 847 yards and five touchdowns in his last two games.

UVa is 2-2 against Miami the past four meetings, with three of those decided by five points or fewer.

4. Coastal Carolina, Nov. 19, Scott Stadium, Charlottesville: The Chanticleers were undefeated until a home loss this weekend to Old Dominion, and behind star quarterback Grayson McCall are a far more threatening late-season non-conference opponent than Virginia has traditionally scheduled. McCall has been outstanding again, throwing for 18 touchdowns with just one interception.

5. Virginia Tech, Nov. 26, Lane Stadium, Blacksburg: The Cavaliers final road game comes in the regular-season finale against the rival Hokies, mired in a season equally as dismal as the one UVa is enduring. Tech’s offense has been ineffective, its defense inconsistent and its special-teams play spotty. The Hokies are scoring just 19.1 points per game, putrid but better than Virginia’s 17.8 mark, and the 25.1 they’re allowing is a touch worse than UVa (24.8).

6. Georgia Tech, Oct. 20, Bobby Dodd Stadium, Atlanta: This stinker of a Thursday night pairing may rival some of the unwatchable games the NFL has thrown out for Thursday night offerings in terms of quality of football. It’s a matchup of the league’s two least productive scoring offenses, both averaging under 18 points per game.

But as far as significance, it’s an absolute must-win if either of these teams are going to make a longshot run at a bowl appearance. Virginia has won the last two meetings and four of the last six in the series, but hasn’t won in Atlanta since 2008.

Still, given the remaining schedule, this is UVa’s most winnable remaining game.