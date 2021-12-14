Ratke leads four JMU selections to AP All-American teams

James Madison, which is in the FCS playoff semifinals for the third season in a row, tied for the most Associated Press FCS All-America selections in the nation in the honors announced Tuesday.
The Dukes landed four players across the four All-America teams, led by a first-team selection in kicker Ethan Ratke. Ratke is a former Atlee standout who this season broke the NCAA career records for field goals and for scoring by a kicker.
JMU also placed senior defensive end Bryce Carter on the second team, and quarterback Cole Johnson and cornerback Greg Ross were third-team selections. The program’s four selections tied for North Dakota and Sam Houston for the most. The Dukes travel to play at North Dakota State in the FCS semifinals at 9:15 p.m. ET Friday.
Also, William & Mary defensive end Nate Lynn was a first-team selection and Norfolk State offensive lineman Justin Redd landed on the second team.
Ratke broke the NCAA field goals and scoring records in the same game, a 32-22 win at William & Mary on Nov. 13. His career totals are now 101 field goals (101 for 117) overall, and 540 points, in five seasons of play.
The Mechanicsville native also set the JMU program single-game record with six field goals at William & Mary. Those six pushed him to an all-time program single-season field goals mark, too. He now has 29 field goals this season (29 of 32).
“He’s just extremely poised, and very precise and diligent the way he goes about his preparation and his work,” Cignetti said of Ratke in November. “Never gets flustered. And really a master of his craft.”
Carter, a fifth-year senior transfer from Towson, led JMU with 19 tackles for loss this season (a rate that ranks him 13th nationally), with eight sacks. He also collected a team-high seven quarterback hits and a team-high three forced fumbles. He had 47 tackles.
As the Dukes’ signal caller, the sixth-year senior Johnson is leading the nation in pass efficiency (176.9), second in yards per pass attempt (9.2) and fourth in both passing touchdowns (39) and completion percentage (67.5%).
The Virginia Beach native finished fourth in the voting for the Walter Payton Award, which goes to the top offensive player in FCS.
“Pretty remarkable,” Cignetti said Tuesday, of Johnson’s season. “Thirty-nine touchdown passes, two interceptions — don’t know if I’ve ever really seen that. He continues to improve.”
Ross is a sixth-year senior who transferred to JMU in 2020 out of North Carolina. He’s tied with linebacker Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey with a team-high four interceptions. He also has a team-high 12 pass breakups.
William & Mary’s Lynn tied a program record with 12 sacks this season. The senior had 13.5 total tackles for loss. And he forced six fumbles, which led the nation.
Redd, a redshirt junior for the Spartans, was an first-team all-MEAC selection.
