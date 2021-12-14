Ratke leads four JMU selections to AP All-American teams

James Madison, which is in the FCS playoff semifinals for the third season in a row, tied for the most Associated Press FCS All-America selections in the nation in the honors announced Tuesday.

The Dukes landed four players across the four All-America teams, led by a first-team selection in kicker Ethan Ratke. Ratke is a former Atlee standout who this season broke the NCAA career records for field goals and for scoring by a kicker.

JMU also placed senior defensive end Bryce Carter on the second team, and quarterback Cole Johnson and cornerback Greg Ross were third-team selections. The program’s four selections tied for North Dakota and Sam Houston for the most. The Dukes travel to play at North Dakota State in the FCS semifinals at 9:15 p.m. ET Friday.

Also, William & Mary defensive end Nate Lynn was a first-team selection and Norfolk State offensive lineman Justin Redd landed on the second team.

Ratke broke the NCAA field goals and scoring records in the same game, a 32-22 win at William & Mary on Nov. 13. His career totals are now 101 field goals (101 for 117) overall, and 540 points, in five seasons of play.