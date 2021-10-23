Ratke sets another record, converting JMU single-game best five field goals in 22-10 win at Delaware

Ethan Ratke keeps racking it up. And, on Saturday, it helped carry James Madison to another win on the road.

The former Atlee standout knocked through a JMU single-game record five field goals, propelling the seventh-ranked Dukes to a 22-10 victory at 23rd-ranked Delaware. That was a week after he converted four field goals in a win at Richmond.

And JMU’s defense, which entered leading the Colonial Athletic Association in holding opponents to 15.5 points per game, shut the Blue Hens out in the second half and held them to 109 total yards of offense for the game. With that, the Dukes emerged from the toughest stretch of their schedule 6-1 overall and 4-1 in league play, still right behind the lone team they’ve lost to, Villanova (6-1, 4-0), in the league standings.

JMU trailed Delaware (3-4, 2-3) — a team that, like the Dukes, advanced to the playoff semifinals in the spring, but has now lost three straight — 10-6 early in the second quarter Saturday following a 26-yard touchdown pass from Zach Gwynn to James Collins.