Record-setting back Jada Byers leads Virginia Union into first-round playoff matchup

One of the best regular seasons in school history has led to Virginia Union hosting a playoff game as the NCAA Division II postseason starts on Saturday.

The Panthers earned the No. 4 seed, and will face No. 5 Wingate at 1 p.m.

Union is coming off a 9-1 record, and Wingate is right behind with a 9-2 record.

Virginia Union's Jada Byers was named the CIAA offensive player of the year, and kicker Brady Myers was named CIAA special teams player of the year, while VUU coach Dr. Alvin Parker was named the CIAA coach of the year.

“For coach of the year you are selected by your peers after they come together and vote. To be recognized is a proud moment, of course,” said Parker. “In order to go 9-1 you have to have a special group of players.

"Thank you to the CIAA for these superlatives. To have 14 of our student-athletes earn all-conference awards is truly an honor and speaks volumes about the direction of our program."

Byers, a sophomore running back from Hammonton, N.J., led the nation with 1,809 rushing yards this season and also led all of Division II with 2,110 all-purpose yards. Byers also led the nation with an average of 180.9 rushing yards per game.

Myers, a freshman from Orlando, Fla., was second only to Byers in scoring in the CIAA. Myers scored 74 points, hitting a school-record 53 extra points (surpassing the previous record of 43 set by Roderick Copeland in 1981). Myers also converted on seven field goals.

The opposing Bulldogs are seasoned playoff veterans, having earned three straight bids from 2017 through 2019, and now their fourth in five seasons.

After an eight-win season in 2021, Wingate has collected nine victories this year. The Bulldogs have one of the top defenses in the nation. Wingate ranks second in total defense and sacks and fifth in scoring defense. The Bulldogs are fifth in the nation in rush defense and sixth in pass defense.

Davon Gilmore leads the 'Dogs with 79 tackles, including 15.5 tackles for loss, seven pass break-ups and 3.5 sacks. Shaw Crocker has thrown for 2,009 yards and 20 touchdowns this season, adding 271 rushing yards and five touchdowns. The graduate student has 88 career TD passes, ranking second in program history.

Ethan Evans is the nation's top punter, averaging 47 yards per punt with 28 punts over 50 yards and 30 inside the 20, ranking the Bulldogs third in the nation in net punting.

Despite not making the CIAA title game, Union was seeded higher than champ Fayetteville State, which received a No. 7 seed and will hit the road to open the playoffs. It's the first time the conference has received two playoff bids since 2017.