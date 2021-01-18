Recruit review: Checking in with VCU's 2021 signees

DeLoach wanted to show what he could do, and down the stretch, he guarded Dillingham. DeLoach is 6-9 and Dillingham 6-1.

“He’s quick enough to stay in front of guards and long enough to contest,” Johnson said. “So it was one of those games where he was playing really well, but he also took the onus of the matchup on the other team.”

DeLoach helped The Skill Factory (17-1), where he’s playing a postgraduate season, preserve an 82-80 victory.

It came during a season of continued progress for the Savannah, Ga., native — on and off the court.

“We have a really good team,” Johnson said. “But he’s been the best player, especially over the last month, with just where his game has progressed to and being consistent in his work habits.”

The off-the-court work has helped DeLoach add strength and gain about 10 pounds. Johnson said a goal was for DeLoach to get up to 220 pounds by his first game with the Rams. He’s at 207. Johnson said DeLoach has also added 4 to 5 inches to his vertical leap.

On the court, ballhandling was an area of focus for DeLoach. DeLoach said Johnson has placed guards on him in play, so he can sharpen his performance against smaller players.