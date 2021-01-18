Recruit review: Checking in with VCU's 2021 signees

While the NCAA’s ban on in-person recruiting — which began last March and now extends to April 15 — has prevented the VCU coaching staff from being able to see them up close recently, the Rams’ two 2021 signees, Jalen DeLoach and Nick Kern, are well into their respective seasons.
DeLoach and Kern, who carry three-star composite ratings from 247Sports, have continued to grow in multiple ways in their final campaigns before arrival at VCU.
Jalen DeLoach, 6-9 forward, The Skill Factory (Atlanta, Ga.)
Ask DeLoach and his coach at The Skill Factory, Rob Johnson, about the performance that sticks out from DeLoach’s 2020-21 season, and their minds gravitate to an Oct 24 matchup against Combine Academy.
It was another gaudy statistical outing for DeLoach: 23 points, 18 rebounds, five blocks, four assists and a pair of steals. But the sticking point was defense.
Combine Academy features guard Robert Dillingham, whom 247Sports rates as the No. 10 player nationally in the Class of 2023.
DeLoach wanted to show what he could do, and down the stretch, he guarded Dillingham. DeLoach is 6-9 and Dillingham 6-1.
“He’s quick enough to stay in front of guards and long enough to contest,” Johnson said. “So it was one of those games where he was playing really well, but he also took the onus of the matchup on the other team.”
DeLoach helped The Skill Factory (17-1), where he’s playing a postgraduate season, preserve an 82-80 victory.
It came during a season of continued progress for the Savannah, Ga., native — on and off the court.
“We have a really good team,” Johnson said. “But he’s been the best player, especially over the last month, with just where his game has progressed to and being consistent in his work habits.”
The off-the-court work has helped DeLoach add strength and gain about 10 pounds. Johnson said a goal was for DeLoach to get up to 220 pounds by his first game with the Rams. He’s at 207. Johnson said DeLoach has also added 4 to 5 inches to his vertical leap.
On the court, ballhandling was an area of focus for DeLoach. DeLoach said Johnson has placed guards on him in play, so he can sharpen his performance against smaller players.
Johnson said DeLoach can push the fast break and is an “excellent” passer. DeLoach has also shot the ball well since last month, at the midrange level and from outside.
“I’m more confident,” DeLoach said of his shot. “I fixed the little things in my shot.”
DeLoach was averaging about 19 points and 12 rebounds heading into a pair of games this weekend. He had 11 points and nine rebounds, and 23 points and eight rebounds, in wins over Bull City Prep and Sunrise Christian on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.
DeLoach wants to elevate his consistency during the next couple of months to finish the season and leading up to his arrival at VCU in June.
In the meantime, he’s enjoying what he’s seen from the Rams.
“I’m loving their energy, how they mesh with each other,” he said. “I love watching them play. I can’t wait to get there.”
Nick Kern, 6-6 guard, Vashon High School (St. Louis, Mo.)
At Vashon High School this year, the Wolverines have a lineup that’s smaller than they’ve had in the past couple of years.
That means Nick Kern, 6-6, is one of Vashon’s tallest players. And Kern has gotten the defensive assignments to match, taking on opposing wings and big men. Vashon coach Tony Irons said Vashon has done a great job.
“He’s been bringing energy, he’s always been a competitive kid,” Irons said. “So he’s been taking a lot of the challenge defensively, of guarding multiple positions. Because we’re not a huge team this year.”
The efforts have helped Vashon jump out to a 6-0 record. Kern said it’s one of the best defensive teams with which he’s ever played.
“We just don’t back down,” Kern said. “Teams can be bigger, but it’s not about who’s bigger, who’s taller … it’s about who got heart. And, my team, we all play with our heart, we give it our all.”
Irons said Kern, a senior, has stepped into the role the Wolverines needed, as a leader.
Athletically, Kern said he’s become more explosive. Irons has observed greater comfort and good performance from Kern in shooting.
In Vashon’s lineup, Kern has played a variety of roles — one through four, from the traditional point guard spot to the traditional power forward spot.
There are times when Kern initiates the offense, and other times when he plays off the ball.
Kern is averaging 17 points and 9.5 rebounds.
In VCU, Kern found a spot that fits his style of play, Irons said.
The style is similar to Vashon, which could make for a smooth transition when Kern arrives at VCU later this year.
“He knows what it’s like to compete, and he’s comfortable playing in transition and getting up and down,” Irons said.
“That’s really who he is as a basketball player.”
