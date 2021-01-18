Recruit review: Checking in with VCU's 2021 signees

While the NCAA’s ban on in-person recruiting — which began last March and now extends to April 15 — has prevented the VCU coaching staff from being able to see them up close recently, the Rams’ pair of 2021 signees, Jalen DeLoach and Nick Kern, are each well into their respective seasons.
DeLoach and Kern, who each carry three-star composite ratings from 247Sports, have each continued to grow in multiple ways in their final campaigns before arrival at VCU. The Times-Dispatch caught up with both to chat about it.
Jalen DeLoach, 6-9 forward, The Skill Factory (Atlanta, Ga.)
Ask Jalen DeLoach and his coach at The Skill Factory, Rob Johnson, about the performance that sticks out from DeLoach’s 2020-21 season, and their minds both gravitate to an Oct 24 matchup against Combine Academy.
It was another gaudy statistical outing for DeLoach: 23 points, 18 rebounds, five blocks, four assists and a pair of steals. But the sticking point was defense.
Combine Academy features guard Robert Dillingham, who 247Sports rates the No. 10 player nationally in the Class of 2023.
DeLoach wanted to show what he could do and, down the stretch, he shouldered the assignment of guarding Dillingham. DeLoach is 6-9, and Dillingham 6-1.
“He's quick enough to stay in front of guards and long enough to contest,” Johnson said. “So it was one of those games where he was playing really well, but he also took the onus of the matchup on the other team.”
DeLoach helped The Skill Factory (17-1), where he’s playing a postgraduate season, preserve an 82-80 victory.
It came during what’s been a season of continued progression for the Savannah, Ga., native — on the court and off it.
“We have a really good team,” Johnson said. “But he’s been the best player, especially over the last month, with just where his game has progressed to and being consistent in his work habits.”
The off-the-court work has helped DeLoach add strength, and about 10 pounds of weight. Johnson said a goal was for DeLoach to get up to 220 pounds by his first game with the Rams. He’s currently at 207. Johnson said DeLoach has also added four to five inches to his vertical leap.
On the court, ball handling was one of the areas DeLoach put a focus on. DeLoach said Johnson has placed guards on him in play, so that he can hone his handles against the smaller players.
Johnson said DeLoach can push the fast break and is an “excellent” passer. DeLoach has also shot the ball well since last month, at the midrange level and from outside.
“I'm more confident,” DeLoach said of his shot. “I fixed the little things in my shot.”
DeLoach was averaging about 19 points and 12 rebounds heading into a pair of games this weekend. He had 11 points and nine rebounds, and 23 points and eight rebounds, in wins over Bull City Prep and Sunrise Christian on Saturday and Sunday respectively.
Consistency is one of the things DeLoach wants to elevate over the next couple of months, to finish the season, and leading up to his arrival at VCU in June.
In the meantime, he’s enjoying what he’s seen from the current edition of the Rams.
“I'm loving their energy, how they mesh with each other,” he said. “I love watching them play. I can't wait to get there."
Nick Kern, 6-6 guard, Vashon High School (St. Louis, Mo.)
At Vashon High School this year, the Wolverines have a lineup that’s smaller than they’ve had in the last couple of years.
That means Nick Kern, 6-6, is one of Vashon’s tallest players. And Kern has gotten the defensive assignments to match, taking on opposing wings and bigs. Against that challenge, Kern has done a great job, Vashon coach Tony Irons said.
“He's been bringing energy, he's always been a competitive kid,” Irons said. “So he's been taking a lot of the challenge defensively, of guarding multiple positions. Because we're not a huge team this year.”
The efforts have helped Vashon jump out to a 6-0 record so far this season. Kern said it’s one of the best defensive teams he’s ever played with.
“We just don’t back down,” Kern said. “Teams can be bigger, but it’s not about who’s bigger, who’s taller … it’s about who got heart. And, my team, we all play with our heart, we give it our all.”
Irons said Kern, now a senior, has stepped into the role the Wolverines needed, as a leader.
Athletically, Kern said he’s gotten more explosive. Irons has observed greater comfortability from Kern in shooting the ball, and shooting is something he’s done well this year, he said.
In Vashon’s lineup, Kern has played a variety of roles on the floor — one through four, from the traditional point guard spot to the traditional power forward spot. There’s times when Kern initiates the offense, and other times when he plays off the ball — taking some responsibility off and opening up the floor for him to be more aggressive.
Kern is currently averaging 17 points and 9.5 rebounds.
In VCU, Kern found a spot that fits his style of play, Irons said. It’s a style reminiscent of that at Vashon, which could make for a smooth transition when Kern arrives at VCU later this year.
“He knows what it’s like to compete, and he’s comfortable playing in transition and getting up and down,” Irons said. “That’s really who he is as a basketball player.”
(804) 649-6442
Twitter: @wayneeppsjr