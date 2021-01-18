Recruit review: Checking in with VCU's 2021 signees

Combine Academy features guard Robert Dillingham, who 247Sports rates the No. 10 player nationally in the Class of 2023.

DeLoach wanted to show what he could do and, down the stretch, he shouldered the assignment of guarding Dillingham. DeLoach is 6-9, and Dillingham 6-1.

“He's quick enough to stay in front of guards and long enough to contest,” Johnson said. “So it was one of those games where he was playing really well, but he also took the onus of the matchup on the other team.”

DeLoach helped The Skill Factory (17-1), where he’s playing a postgraduate season, preserve an 82-80 victory.

It came during what’s been a season of continued progression for the Savannah, Ga., native — on the court and off it.

“We have a really good team,” Johnson said. “But he’s been the best player, especially over the last month, with just where his game has progressed to and being consistent in his work habits.”

The off-the-court work has helped DeLoach add strength, and about 10 pounds of weight. Johnson said a goal was for DeLoach to get up to 220 pounds by his first game with the Rams. He’s currently at 207. Johnson said DeLoach has also added four to five inches to his vertical leap.