CHARLOTTESVILLE – Darren Buchanan believes redshirting this past basketball season at Virginia Tech afforded him the chance to grow physically, mature mentally and improve his game. The Washington D.C. native considers it one of his “best years in basketball.”

Still, when he ponders the way things unfolded, he admits that had he gotten on the court instead of sitting out and developing his skills and body, he might not have transferred to George Washington in his the nation's capital after the season ended.

“I feel like, if I had played, it definitely would have been less likely for me to leave,” Buchanan said.

Therein lies the conundrum facing college coaches.

In the transfer portal era, a new type of one-and-done college basketball player has emerged. It’s one who redshirts, spends the season getting bigger and stronger in a college weightlifting program and developing their game in practices, then transfers after the season.

The team that recruited and invested in the player doesn’t end up reaping the benefits.

This offseason, that happened not only at Virginia Tech, but also at Virginia, where Isaac Traudt transferred to Creighton.

But will it fundamentally alter the way coaches think about redshirting?

“I go back and forth on that one. I think it depends on the situation and the kid,” UVa associate head coach Jason Williford said. “I’ve heard all the, ‘You can’t do it anymore. They’re going to leave. You might as well play them.’ I still think it depends.”

At Virginia Tech, Mike Young said his program won’t stop redshirting players out of fear they might leave. But, both Young and Williford stressed, the new rules make it even more important to assure that the player and his family are on board with the redshirting decision.

“I’ve done that a lot throughout my career and it’s paid great dividends over the vast majority of them,” Young said. “Considering the portal and everything that goes into it, I’ve always said, I’ve got to be on board, the kid’s gotta be on board, the parents have to be on board. That’s a risk that you run but I do not think that I will alter my philosophy on that. There are some kids that come on the college level that just aren’t ready to go.”

The Commonwealth schools are not alone nationally or even in the ACC. While redshirting in basketball isn’t as common as it is in football, Clemson, Florida State and North Carolina State all saw players they redshirted this past season enter the transfer portal.

In all, of the 66 freshmen on ACC rosters last season, only 10 redshirted. And of those, half went into the portal when the season ended.

A case-by-case approach may be the only roadmap college coaches have going forward.

Virginia had four true freshmen in this past season’s signing class. It played guard Isaac McKneely and forward Ryan Dunn, who both made significant contributions, while opting to redshirt Traudt and wing Leon Bond III.

By January, his time on the sideline showed Traudt two main things. He wasn’t a great fit for Virginia’s defense-first style of play, and he wasn’t happy being so far from his home in Nebraska. That’s why Traudt doesn’t think the decision to redshirt played a role in his subsequent decision to transfer.

“I can say that pretty confidently,” Traudt said Wednesday. “There were just a lot of positives about coming back home. Even if I played 20 or 25 minutes a game, I’d still be making the same move. It wasn’t really the redshirt that sent me over to come back home to Creighton. It was a lot of other factors, some of them not even basketball related. I’d definitely be making the same move even if I had played significant minutes.”

While Traudt decided, early on, he wanted to transfer to play closer to home, Bond remained with the Cavaliers and is poised for a big role in the 2023-24 season.

“It was a pretty tough decision that Coach Bennett and I made,” Bond said Wednesday. “We were really on the fence about it. It ultimately came down to me saying, one year of full development wouldn’t be bad and I think it helped me way more than playing a few minutes here or there would have done.”

Bond said, at times, he struggled with not playing games, but that his circle – his family and former coaches – supported his redshirt path, so he put his head down and went to work improving his jump shot, working on his ball-handling and adding muscle to his frame. He said, while Traudt expressed his feelings about wishing he was closer to home, Bond’s commitment to UVa never faltered.

“For me, I never once thought about leaving,” Bond said.

At Virginia Tech, Buchanan’s departure opened up a roster spot for an incoming transfer – Tyler Nickel. Nickel played this past season as a true freshman at North Carolina. Those minutes didn’t stop him from leaving the Tar Heels.

Buchanan was only 17 when he got to Blacksburg. He said, after consultations with his with father and with Young, he agreed redshirting made the most sense. But as the season went on, he began to question what his role would be the next year. Would there be minutes for him? Would his style of play fit with the way the Hokies were doing things?

So, he put his name in the NCAA transfer portal.

“Just trying to find a better fit, somewhere I could go and be able to play right away and make an impact,” Buchanan said. “I feel like it’s a much better opportunity to play, and play my game.”

He heard from other Power Five programs, from mid-majors, from junior colleges. As he went through the process, he decided the chance to play closer to home mattered most to him.

Still, he doesn’t regret his season at Virginia Tech. Quite the opposite.

“I thought this redshirt year was one of my best years for me as a person and a basketball player,” he said. “I learned so much on and off the court. Being able to redshirt at a school in the ACC it was big for me. It was an eye opener.”

In the end, those turned out to be wandering eyes, illustrating one of the many new challenges facing coaches in this new era.

