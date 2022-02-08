Reece Beekman and Virginia made the plays at Duke to win and, maybe, save their season

DURHAM, N.C. – Two seasons playing basketball for Virginia. Two memorable game-winning 3-pointers for Reece Beekman.
“I’m going to put this one over Syracuse,” said Beekman after his 3-pointer with 1.1 seconds remaining lifted UVA over No. 7 Duke, 69-68, on Monday night at Cameron Indoor Stadium. “Just because of the environment and the situation we’re in.”
Beekman’s buzzer-beating game-winner against Syracuse in last year’s ACC tournament, when he was a freshman, certainly will go down as one of the great plays in his career. But Monday’s 3, off a pass from senior point guard Kihei Clark, with Duke superstar Paolo Banchero closing in on him and Virginia’s postseason hopes potentially hanging in the balance, was as big a moment as Beekman has faced on a college court.
In truth, with just one Quad 1 victory on its resume going into the night, the matchup with the league’s premier – and only ranked – team was as big a moment as this year’s iteration of the Cavaliers (15-9, 9-5 ACC) have faced.
And, against the ACC’s top team, in the ACC’s most intimidating venue, Virginia made the plays both big – none bigger than Beekman’s game-winner – and small to pull out its third straight win, one that may just salvage its season.
“The game comes down to making plays, when you go against competition like Duke and the good teams,” said UVA coach Tony Bennett, who has guided the program to seven straight NCAA tournaments. “You have to be able to make plays. And plays are made in all different ways.”
As a throng of reporters who had been gushing over his late-game heroics moved on to other interviews, Beekman leaned against the wall outside the visiting locker room and talked about the play that gave UVA the ball on its final possession.
Jayden Gardner’s attempt to tie the game had bounced off the rim and Duke forward Theo John corralled the rebound. But as the 6-foot-9 John secured the ball, Clark, Virginia’s 5-9 senior point guard, reached up and grabbed for the ball. The officials called it a tie-up and UVA got the ball back thanks to the possession arrow.
“I know it’s going to be overlooked, but I told him afterward, that was a big play,” said Beekman. “That’s what he always does. He makes the big plays.”
Beekman, himself, made a massive play just moments before the Clark tie-up allowed Beekman to sink his second clutch game-winner in as many seasons. After driving to the rim but having his shot blocked, Beekman came back and stole the ball in the backcourt from Duke guard Jeremy Roach. He went up strong, scoring and tying the game.
“He has gifted instincts. He’s gifted with his hands, his anticipation,” said Bennett, whose team hosts Georgia Tech on Saturday, then travels to rival Virginia Tech on Monday for a crucial game for both teams. “To just dart back and get that and make that play, that was huge for us.”
Huge, too, were the 52 points in the paint Virginia scored, the most in an ACC game in Bennett’s 13 seasons, and the seven offensive rebounds that led to eight second-chance points in the first half, when Virginia built a 12-point lead.
Before the game, Bennett said his father, the former Wisconsin coach, texted him and offered simple advice. Duke (19-4, 9-3), despite all the pomp and circumstance, is just another game.
“He just simply said, ‘Lace ‘em up and do it again,’” Bennett shared. “You have a tendency sometimes to make this bigger than it is, because it’s an unbelievable atmosphere. You grow up watching it.”
After the contest, outside the victorious visiting locker room, Bennett’s players faithfully parroted that line. But when pressed, they admitted what anyone who watched them rush onto the court to mob Beekman on Monday night already knew.
“That’s what ya gotta say,” said Gardner. “It’s just another game to the coaches, but to us, man, we have to battle.”
Monday night, they did. They battled for plays both big and small, and made enough to pick up a win that could save their season.
