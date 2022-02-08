Reece Beekman and Virginia made the plays at Duke to win and, maybe, save their season

“The game comes down to making plays, when you go against competition like Duke and the good teams,” said UVA coach Tony Bennett, who has guided the program to seven straight NCAA tournaments. “You have to be able to make plays. And plays are made in all different ways.”

As a throng of reporters who had been gushing over his late-game heroics moved on to other interviews, Beekman leaned against the wall outside the visiting locker room and talked about the play that gave UVA the ball on its final possession.

Jayden Gardner’s attempt to tie the game had bounced off the rim and Duke forward Theo John corralled the rebound. But as the 6-foot-9 John secured the ball, Clark, Virginia’s 5-9 senior point guard, reached up and grabbed for the ball. The officials called it a tie-up and UVA got the ball back thanks to the possession arrow.

“I know it’s going to be overlooked, but I told him afterward, that was a big play,” said Beekman. “That’s what he always does. He makes the big plays.”