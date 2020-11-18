Reinkensmeyer's season-ending injury means, for first time this season, UVA will need a new starting o-lineman

CHARLOTTESVILLE – Virginia football has started the same five offensive linemen in every game this season to this point. That will change Saturday.

Senior Dillon Reinkensmeyer, the Cavaliers’ starting left guard, suffered a season-ending injury during the team’s win over Louisville on Saturday. Reinkensmeyer had started 17 straight games on the line for UVA.

With Reinkensmeyer out, sophomore Joe Bissinger could move into his spot, or the Cavaliers could consider moving Ryan Nelson to left guard, where he played last season, and putting junior Bobby Haskins, who has been working his way back from an injury, at left tackle.

“We have a combination of seven to eight guys that we’ve been using all year. Now, we’re down to seven to six guys,” said offensive coordinator Robert Anae after practice Wednesday. “All that means is opportunity to move a couple of guys into a steady rotation, and Joe Bissinger is probably at the heart of that.”

The Cavaliers (3-4, 3-4 ACC) will also be thinner on the defensive line after sophomore nose tackle Juwon Briggs’ decision to leave the program and enter his name in the NCAA transfer portal Tuesday.