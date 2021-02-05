Rejuvenated Pitt team steps in for game at No. 14 Virginia

The change caused some disruption for the assistant coaches who scout and game plan for upcoming opponents, Bennett said, but should not have any impact on the players. They would have begun Louisville preparation on Thursday. Instead, they’ll just start working on Pittsburgh.

“You get ready,” said Bennett. “It’s not like we were preparing for Louisville before this. We were playing Virginia Tech on Saturday, we had Sunday off, so we had two practices to for North Carolina State. We do the pre-work and the scouting stuff, so our coaches, it’s more work for the coaches. From the players standpoint, probably not as much, in that regard.”

Those players sounded largely unfazed after Wednesday’s road win over North Carolina State.

“I don’t think it affects us much,” said senior forward Sam Hauser. “We usually get two days of scout beforehand. Obviously they just came off a big win (over Virginia Tech), so got our hands full again on.”

The change helps keep the topic of Virginia’s toughness at the forefront. After getting pushed around in a road loss to the rival Hokies, and criticized for it by their coach, the Cavaliers responded with a more physical, aggressive effort Wednesday against the Wolfpack.