Rejuvenated Pitt team steps in for game at No. 8 Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE – Pittsburgh’s season felt like it could be slipping away. The Panthers had lost three straight games, two of them coming against teams near the bottom of the ACC basketball standings.
That’s when coach Jeff Capel decided to find out just how much fight his team had.
“Coach made us go at each other in practice,” said star forward Justin Champagnie on Friday. “Roll the ball out. Let’s go. Let’s fight. Let’s see who’s tougher. … We did that day for two days, and it worked.”
Pitt (9-5, 5-4 ACC), which visits No. 8 Virginia (12-3, 8-1) on Saturday, snapped its slide with an impressive home win over No. 20 Virginia Tech.
“Practice was being hard. We had 6 a.m. practice,” said forward Abdoul Karim Coulibaly. “In the practice, if you missed a rebound, or missed anything, if you talk back to coach, he’s going to kick you out. It was tough.”
And Coulibaly and Champagnie said Capel hasn’t let up any since the win.
Virginia had been scheduled to host Louisville, but a positive COVID-19 test within the Cardinals program forced them to postpone both games this week, Wednesday against Syracuse and Saturday at UVA.
Instead, the ACC swapped in Pittsburgh as the Cavaliers’ opponent. Virginia was scheduled to play the Panthers on Feb. 24. Instead, they’ll face North Carolina State that night.
The change caused some disruption for the assistant coaches who scout and game plan for upcoming opponents, Bennett said, but should not have any impact on the players. They would have begun Louisville preparation on Thursday. Instead, they’ll just start working on Pittsburgh.
“You get ready,” said Bennett. “It’s not like we were preparing for Louisville before this. We were playing Virginia Tech on Saturday, we had Sunday off, so we had two practices to for North Carolina State. We do the pre-work and the scouting stuff, so our coaches, it’s more work for the coaches. From the players standpoint, probably not as much, in that regard.”
Those players sounded largely unfazed after Wednesday’s road win over North Carolina State.
“I don’t think it affects us much,” said senior forward Sam Hauser. “We usually get two days of scout beforehand. Obviously they just came off a big win (over Virginia Tech), so got our hands full again on.”
The change helps keep the topic of Virginia’s toughness at the forefront. After getting pushed around in a road loss to the rival Hokies, and criticized for it by their coach, the Cavaliers responded with a more physical, aggressive effort Wednesday against the Wolfpack.
It will need that style of play again against Pittsburgh.
“It sounds like Pitt played very well to beat, obviously, a very quality Virginia Tech team,” said Bennett. “They’re physical and Coach Capel has really improved them.”
Defending Champagnie, the ACC’s leading scorer, figures to be a focal point for the Cavaliers, as it was for the Hokies on Wednesday night. The 6-foot-6, 200-pound wing player came in averaging 20.1 points per game, but Tech held him to just 10.
Friday, Champagnie credited the play of Hokies forward Justyn Mutts, who covered him tightly in man-to-man for most of the game. It’s approach – along with double-teams in the post – Champagnie expects to see Saturday against UVA’s pack-line defense.
“He didn’t leave my side,” Champagnie said. “He didn’t leave my side the whole game. I re-watched the game. He didn’t help. He didn’t do nothing but just stay right next to me. I anticipate that going forward. I have to be better and find other ways to score and impact the game.”
Twitter: @RTD_MikeBarber