Relationships at the forefront for new VCU assistant coaches Brittany Parker, Jessica Simmonds

Any passersby on West Marshall Street who sought to satisfy a sweet tooth would find a sufficient respite with VCU’s Basketball Development Center.

Specifically, new assistant women’s basketball coach Brittany Parker’s office within would be the destination. There one would find not just one jar of candy but three: one filled with chocolate candies, one with fruit candies and one with mints.

“And I try to get really good candy,” Parker emphasized.

Consider the candy a bait of sorts — for Parker it’s an extra incentive for Rams players to stop by her office for chats. The talks she invites are the basis of her coaching philosophy. It’s focused more on how she can make an impact in players’ lives, than on just the hoops.

That quality in coaching aligns with the values that are important to coach Beth O’Boyle at VCU. She believes that coaching is about education, and the time, energy and care that is put into building relationships with the players.

O’Boyle saw those values in both Parker and Jessica Simmonds. And that, in part, is what made them both ideal fits to join her VCU staff.

With two openings this offseason, O’Boyle hired Parker from Marist and Simmonds from Fairleigh Dickinson in the spring — two new assistant coaches heading into her ninth season at the helm.

They’re continuing to settle in ahead of what will be their first season at VCU. The Rams began preseason practices on Monday.

“The energy, the excitement, the freshness to the program,” O’Boyle said, of what Parker and Simmonds have brought. “And really just think you can see the relationship building — how quickly they have integrated and gotten to know our players. You know that that is something that they genuinely care about.”

Parker and Simmonds replaced previous assistant coaches Terry Zeh and Morgan Williams, who pursued other opportunities.

A native of Waterbury, Conn., Parker played collegiately at Saint Augustine’s, a 2009 graduate.

She landed her first assistant coaching job at Fayetteville State, where she worked from 2009-11. She’s since served as an assistant at Niagara (2011-14), Morehead State (2014-16), Western Kentucky (2016-18), the College of Charleston (2018-19) and Marist (2019-22).

When she was younger she was tougher on her players, but has shifted that approach over time.

“I just hope that when I’m coaching them they feel like I care about them,” Parker said. “And that I’m just looking out for their best interest.”

Parker and O’Boyle met some 10 years ago, through coach Kendra Faustin, who is one of O’Boyle’s best friends. Parker worked on Faustin’s staff at Niagara, and stayed in contact with O’Boyle.

She and Simmonds didn’t know each other previously. But, like Parker, Simmonds had a years-long relationship with O’Boyle. The connection was facilitated through former VCU assistant Nerlande Nicolas.

Nicolas and Simmonds were high school teammates at Columbia High in Maplewood, N.J. Simmonds coached a player Nicolas and O’Boyle recruited to VCU, Ashley Pegram, while on staff at Chesapeake Community College (2013-14). And Simmonds went on to help out at one of O'Boyle's summer VCU basketball camps.

O’Boyle grew into a mentor for Simmonds, as she went on to assistant coaching positions at Siena (2016-19) and Fairleigh Dickinson (2019-22). Simmonds played at Providence (2001-03) and George Washington (2003-06) before a three-year professional career in Europe. Her coaching career began as a volunteer assistant at Hampton in 2011-12.

The NCAA Final Four served as a yearly opportunity for Simmonds and O’Boyle to catch up, and grab lunch or dinner together. This year, when the two met at the Final Four in Minneapolis, O’Boyle pitched to Simmonds the opportunity to join her staff at VCU.

“It was so easy to just say, ‘Yes,’” said Simmonds, who began at VCU in April. “Because not only is she a great person, but she’s been very successful here at VCU.”

What Simmonds said she holds dear, as a coach, is being genuinely herself — energetic while, like Parker, valuing relationships.

“I just always want to be uniquely me,” she said. “And that is always providing energy, being vocal, being very transparent, being empathetic.”

For the Rams, there’s much that’s new now — two new assistant coaches, players assuming new roles with former standouts Taya Robinson and Madison Hattix-Covington gone, and a new offense that’s being installed.

But O’Boyle has been pleased with the new perspectives Parker and Simmonds have brought, while integrating into the existing culture.

“It’s been fun … getting the sharing of new ideas of how to look at things differently,” O’Boyle said. “And, ‘Hey, this is how we teach this. This is what we’ve been doing.’ That communication back and forth has been awesome.”