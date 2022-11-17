Replacing Ace: How VCU moves forward without its starting point guard

NEW YORK -- The prognosis was not as bad as might have been feared, but VCU will still be without its starting point guard for the foreseeable future.

Junior floor general Ace Baldwin Jr. was averaging 12 points and 7 assists through the Rams' first two games this season, the clear focal point of the VCU offense with the ability to open the floor up for those around him and protect the ball in key moments late in games.

But fans tuned into VCU's first game of the Legends Classic Wednesday night at Barclays Center to see Baldwin ruled out of the starting lineup and standing on the sideline with a brace on his right wrist.

VCU lost to Arizona State 63-59, and missed its "quarterback," as head coach Mike Rhoades called him, mightily, particularly down the stretch when a series of costly turnovers allowed the Sun Devils to close the game on a decisive 15-3 run.

Rhoades said Baldwin will miss about three weeks after getting a screw inserted into his wrist this week. With that timetable, a Dec. 11 return against Howard is probably the earliest one could realistically expect Baldwin to return, and he could be lost for the remainder of the Rams' nonconference schedule.

Zeb Jackson, a junior guard who transferred from Michigan in the offseason, made his first career start in place of Baldwin but was held to 4 points on 1-of-7 shooting.

"He's just got to play more and more and get better, that's probably the most minutes he's ever played in a college game today," Rhoades said of Jackson.

"He missed a couple open 3s today, we need him to knock those down. He's just got to keep working at it the more he goes along this year. He fits our style. He made some great plays today and defensively he guarded the ball well. Now he's just got to continue to get better. With experience, he'll improve."

Jackson would logically seem the like-for-like replacement for Baldwin. But it was sophomore guard Jayden Nunn, typically Baldwin's backcourt mate, initiating much of the offense Wednesday.

"Just playing the point and handling the ball against pressure all the time," Rhoades said when asked how Baldwin's absence changes Nunn's role.

"No matter what, it takes a toll on everybody. He (Nunn) has been working so much with Ace. Then you've got to put him on the ball and he's out there handling all that pressure. But he's done it before, he did it last year. He's got to step up tomorrow for sure (against Pitt Thursday at 7 p.m.). But he will, he's a competitor."

Nunn scored 11 points in the first half, and added 4 assists in 20 minutes of action, all team-highs. But ASU held him to just 2 points and a single assist in the second half as Sun Devils coach Bobby Hurley said his defense at halftime discussed making a more concerted effort to take Nunn out of the game.

Of Nunn's second-half struggles Wednesday night, Rhoades said it was more about Nunn's own approach rather than anything ASU did to him defensively.

"It was more him slowing himself down," Rhoades said. "He's just got to continue to mature. He had some great plays, some great defensive plays but then it's just the emotion, the competitiveness of the game got to him."

Sophomore guard Nick Kern and junior guard Josh Banks both played Wednesday. Kern went down in the first half with an apparent knee injury, but returned late in the second period and Rhoades said he's "fine." Banks scored 5 points, providing a nice spark off the bench.

But neither profiles as a primary ballhandler capable of stepping into Baldwin's role. That responsibility likely falls squarely on the shoulders of Jackson and Nunn, who said the offense will run through him a lot more while his backcourt mate is sidelined.

"I have to be more aggressive and ball-dominant as well, try to control the team and lead the team as well while Ace is out," Nunn said.

"Just trying to fill in that factor that Ace played."