Reports: NCAA will consider including all teams in 2021 basketball tournament
Reports: NCAA will consider including all teams in 2021 basketball tournament

March Madness Basketball

The NCAA has 353 Division I men's basketball teams.

 The Associated Press

There are 353 Division I men's basketball teams. Under a proposal the NCAA is considering, all of them would participate in March Madness next year.

The upcoming season is expected to be disrupted by the spread of the coronavirus, leading to the proposal, which was reported by multiple outlets on Wednesday.

Yahoo reported that the idea was initially proposed by Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski.

The NCAA trademarked the term "Battle in the Bubble" in August. The NBA has been playing its postseason in a "bubble," where players quarantine to ensure they are free of the virus, then agree not to leave for the duration of the event.

According to reports, the initial round of the tournament would take place the week conference tournaments currently do, and would thin the field to the traditional 68-team bracket to be conducted on its regular schedule.

mphillips@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6546

Twitter: @michaelpRTD

