Response must come quick for VCU with red-hot Davidson set to visit Tuesday

The message coach Mike Rhoades delivered to his team in the aftermath of its loss at St. Bonaventure on Friday night wasn’t a nice one.
Rhoades admitted that much in his postgame comments, the Rams coming off another disappointing second half at the Bonnies’ Reilly Center, for a second straight defeat in that building and third in the last four tries overall against St. Bonaventure.
“I told them, 'I'm disappointed in myself, I'm disappointed in us as a team,’” Rhoades said. “Because the No. 1 thing we wanted to come up here is have great composure, and stay connected. And we let our emotions get the best of us against a really good team.
“That's a formula for not winning.”
Again, VCU fell victim to the snowball effect — bad turned to worse. A 17-2 St. Bonaventure run did the brunt of the damage Friday, a year after a 16-0 Bonnies run evaporated a 15-point Rams halftime lead in an eventual VCU loss.
The Rams, Rhoades felt, didn’t respond and keep their composure when the Bonnies punched on Friday. And so, that hit effectively became a knockout blow.
But, as VCU begins to pick itself off the ground, history may offer some solace and help the Rams chart their path forward.
The disappointment at St. Bonaventure last January turned into a lesson — VCU took responsibility for the second-half collapse, corrected and reeled off six straight wins from there.
Can this past Friday become a similar teaching point, something the Rams (10-5, 3-1 Atlantic 10) sprout from? Time will have to tell, but the initial results will show themselves quickly, with league leader Davidson (14-2, 4-0) set to visit the Siegel Center on Tuesday night.
The Wildcats have won 13 in a row, tied with Auburn for the longest streak in the nation.
"I hope so,” Rhoades said, when asked if Friday can be a step of maturation for his team. “Throughout every season there's those points, where you learn a lot from being good. And you own it. And there's also, there's times and opportunities when you don't play well and you're disappointed and you're mad and you're bummed out, and you got to learn from it.”
On Friday, while St. Bonaventure pulled away Friday, VCU wavered on its own offensive end. Particularly in the second half, when the Rams began 3 of 10 from the field.
And after shooting 43.5% in the first half, despite nine turnovers, VCU went 34.5% in the second half.
"I thought we took bad shots. We forced it early in the shot clock,” Rhoades said Monday. “When you're playing good teams, you might have to go later in the shot clock. We tried to shoot and score fast when nothing was there.”
The Rams’ struggles offensively, Rhoades felt, affected their fire on the defensive end, too.
Back together on Sunday, after a day off Saturday, VCU discussed its need to have a better response to adversity — Rhoades’ mantra is, “The most important play in basketball is the next play.”
And the Rams, he felt, didn’t let go of the negative plays and move on well enough on Friday.
“I told some of our guys that that approach isn't good enough to get where we want to go,” Rhoades said.
That has to improve in a hurry for Tuesday — a team humming like Davidson is will have its moments of success. What will matter is how VCU counters.
It’ll be an intriguing clash between a Rams group that carries the top 3-point defense in the country, holding teams to 25% from beyond the arc, and a Wildcats group that is the second-best 3-point shooting team in the country, making them at a 41.9% clip.
Three players in particular have shined shooting 3s — Michael Jones (50%) Foster Loyer (47.5%) and Hyunjung Lee (42.3%). Lee was second in the A-10 last season, at 44.2%. Loyer, a point guard, is an offseason transfer from Michigan State.
Rhoades joked Monday that the Rams certainly aren’t going to pitch a shutout Tuesday, But the key will be not to let the Wildcats get in a groove, making three or four shots in a row.
“It's a deflection game for us,” Rhoades said. “We want to do a good job of arriving on the catches, and blow up screens.”
Every season, as Rhoades touched on after Friday’s game, has its peaks and valleys. The Rams were at a peak before Friday, having won seven straight coming in.
Then they slid into a valley in the form of the 20-point loss to the Bonnies. A similar spot galvanized VCU last year.
The Rams will try for the same this year, starting on Tuesday.
“Wins and losses, you want to learn from all the time,” Rhoades said. “But the situation Friday night at St. Bonaventure, 'Hey, we got to learn tremendously from this to continue to move forward.'"
