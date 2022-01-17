Response must come quick for VCU with red-hot Davidson set to visit Tuesday

The disappointment at St. Bonaventure last January turned into a lesson — VCU took responsibility for the second-half collapse, corrected and reeled off six straight wins from there.

Can this past Friday become a similar teaching point, something the Rams (10-5, 3-1 Atlantic 10) sprout from? Time will have to tell, but the initial results will show themselves quickly, with league leader Davidson (14-2, 4-0) set to visit the Siegel Center on Tuesday night.

The Wildcats have won 13 in a row, tied with Auburn for the longest streak in the nation.

"I hope so,” Rhoades said, when asked if Friday can be a step of maturation for his team. “Throughout every season there's those points, where you learn a lot from being good. And you own it. And there's also, there's times and opportunities when you don't play well and you're disappointed and you're mad and you're bummed out, and you got to learn from it.”

On Friday, while St. Bonaventure pulled away Friday, VCU wavered on its own offensive end. Particularly in the second half, when the Rams began 3 of 10 from the field.

And after shooting 43.5% in the first half, despite nine turnovers, VCU went 34.5% in the second half.