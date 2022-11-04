Rested, confident James Madison will try to rebound in tough test at Louisville Saturday

When Terrance Greene Jr. considers the talent within James Madison’s roster, he believes the Dukes’ best football is still ahead of them.

“I think we’re a mature group,” said Greene, a sixth-year receiver who transferred to JMU from Monmouth in January. “Obviously just the culture of this program, it’s a winning culture.”

But can the Dukes’ unlock the remaining potential in a final four-game stretch that begins with their biggest challenge of the season?

After the program’s flying 5-0 start to its first year at the FBS level, and in the Sun Belt Conference, injuries began to take a toll across back-to-back losses, to Georgia Southern and Marshall. Thus a bye week this past weekend came at an especially opportune time for JMU.

It was a chance for the Dukes to rejuvenate themselves, as much as possible.

They rested, did some internal evaluation and prepped to face a program coach Curt Cignetti believes is playing like a top-10 team in the country — and that just beat one handily.

JMU (5-2, 3-2 Sun Belt), in a break from league play, travels to take on Louisville (5-3, 3-3 ACC) on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at Cardinal Stadium (ESPNU).

“With the experience and the leadership we have on the team, the mood is pretty good,” redshirt senior cornerback Jordan Swann said, of where the Dukes stand heading into the stretch run, coming off consecutive losses. “And it’s pretty positive throughout the team. And like I’ve been saying all year, just take it week by week. One team at a time, one goal at a time.”

Cignetti said last Tuesday that starting safety Sam Kidd — who was hurt against Marshall — would have to undergo shoulder surgery and will miss the rest of the season. He also added that Mateo Jackson (Hermitage), a key reserve at linebacker, suffered a significant ankle sprain and may not return either.

He said then that he was optimistic on the prognoses of other injured pieces. But he has been mum on specific statuses this week.

The biggest question mark, that remains a mystery heading into Saturday, is the status of quarterback Todd Centeio. The dynamic veteran, who was JMU’s starter in its first six games, was forced to sit out the Marshall game due to a pulled oblique suffered in practice two days before kickoff.

That pushed redshirt freshman Billy Atkins into his first career start. And, with JMU down two key offensive linemen to injuries, too — right tackle Nick Kidwell and left tackle Tyshawn Wyatt (Henrico) — the Dukes had their worst offensive outing of the season by far.

But, over the course of the off week, the program did what Cignetti described as a self scout, diving into areas it can polish.

“It’s different areas,” Cignetti said. “It might be third down, it might be red area. It might be defense — a coverage component or something along those lines. I wouldn’t give away all our secrets, but they’re critical areas where we feel like maybe we could make some improvement.”

Swann said the Dukes used last week as a reset button. Players met with their position coaches, evaluated mistakes made in the last couple of games and studied how to fix them.

Now this Saturday brings JMU’s lone bout against a Power 5 program this season, and a team that Cignetti believes is perhaps playing better than any other team in the ACC at the moment.

The Cardinals blew by then No. 10-ranked Wake Forest for a 48-21 win this past Saturday, during which they forced eight turnovers and racked up eight sacks.

“Defense is extremely impressive,” Cignetti said. “Athletes and players across the board.”

Louisville also, on offense, has one of the most dynamic quarterbacks in the nation in Malik Cunningham. His 541 rushing yards rank sixth in the ACC, best among all quarterbacks. And his 11 rushing touchdowns are tied for ninth nationally.

He’s also thrown for 1,254 yards and five touchdowns, to four interceptions.

“He’s a great athlete, honestly,” Swann said. “He can run their offense at a high level, and he’s a playmaker.”

After Louisville, JMU wraps up Sun Belt play with games at ODU (Nov. 12), vs. Georgia State (Nov. 19) and vs. Coastal Carolina (Nov. 26).

Swann said everything the Dukes still feel like they can accomplish remains right in front of them. Now, after a pair of speed bumps, is their chance to try to finish this year as strong as they started.

“I don’t think there’s any lack of confidence or belief in our team,” Cignetti said. “I mean, we went in a little short-handed against Marshall. And, our guys, there’s no loss of confidence here.

“Trust me.”