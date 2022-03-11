Resurgent Virginia Tech faces North Carolina in the ACC semifinals

NEW YORK – With his Virginia Tech team, the same one that appeared to bury its own season with an 0-4 start in league play, now sitting a victory away from the program’s first-ever ACC championship game appearance, Mike Young was asked to consider his team’s resurgent accomplishment.

“We still have work to do, an opportunity to come back and compete again,” said Young after his team’s win over Notre Dame on Thursday. “That's where our focus lies at the present.”

The Hokies, in their first ACC semifinal since 2011 – when Young joked his players were “riding a Big Wheel” and he was “flopping around down in South Carolina” coaching Wofford – face North Carolina on Friday night at the Barclays Center.

It’s the same Tar Heels program that has sent Young home for the past two ACC tournaments.

A victory would go a long way to earning Tech an at-large bid to the NCAA tournament for the second straight year and, of course, it would put it in the title game, where the league’s automatic bid would be on the line.

But Young wasn’t interested in discussing any of that after Thursday’s victory.

“I don't mean to be curt. I'm not going to get into it,” said Young. “I've got an opportunity to bring a really good team over tomorrow. We haven't talked about it. We haven't talked about it. We know we put ourselves in a tough spot, but I'm not -- I'm going to worry about tomorrow and playing a really good opponent in a wonderful postseason tournament representing Virginia Tech and the Atlantic Coast Conference. That's where our focus is today, where it needs to be today, and we'll let that stuff shake out as we move along.”

The Hokies dropped both regular season meetings against North Carolina, a 78-68 defeat in Chapel Hill on Jan. 24 – part of a 2-7 start to Tech’s ACC schedule – and a 65-57 loss in Blacksburg on Feb. 19.

“From an offensive standpoint, they just have a lot of movement. They've got great spacing and balance,” said first-year UNC coach Hubert Davis after his team’s 63-43 dismantling of Virginia on Thursday. “They're an outstanding three-point shooting team. But they also have two guys that can score consistently down low on the block, and both of those guys are outstanding passers. So automatically it puts you into making a choice; do you double-team the post or do you stay at home with the shooters? They're just a very difficult team to match up with.”

Tech went just 12 for 44 shooting 3-pointers against the Tar Heels in the first two meetings, but its pop from the outside was clearly on Carolina’s mind Thursday night.

“I feel like they really can shoot the ball and they capitalize on our mistakes,” said guard Leaky Black. “So we've really got to be disciplined in guarding them.”

Keve Aluma and Justyn Mutts combined for 37 points and 16 rebounds in the first meeting with UNC, and 26 points and 14 rebounds in the second game.

“Their bigs are good, they're solid,” said Tar Heels forward Brady Manek. “They play hard, they play well together. Seen a lot of videos of them, played them recently. Just them being two really good teammates down low, and they both are big factors in tomorrow's game, so we just need to lock in and play hard.”

Perhaps more important than their offensive play, Tech will need Aluma and Mutts to anchor the post defense against UNC star Armando Bacot. He had 26 points and 35 rebounds in the first two meetings.

Bacot, the former Trinity Episcopal star, struggled against UVA on Thursday, but still finished with his school-record 24th double-double of the season, scoring 10 points and grabbing 11 rebounds.