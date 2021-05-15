Retiring VCU golf coach Matt Ball leaving legacy of success, growth

But the school announced Tuesday that Ball will retire, effective June 30. He won’t be stepping away from the game, just into a new stage. And his successful run at his alma mater will leave the still-growing program in a favorable position.

“It’s in a good place right now for the next person to step up,” he said.

Ball was a teenager when, in 1981 and 1982, Craig Stadler won what was then the Kemper Open on the PGA Tour at Congressional Country Club in Bethesda, Md. He read a newspaper article at the time about how Bell taught Stadler how to play when Stadler was a kid.

Bell had become the golf coach at VCU in 1982. So Ball reached out, connected with Bell and traveled down to Richmond for lessons.

Bell liked Ball’s work ethic. And, not long after they began working together, Bell offered Ball a scholarship to play at VCU.

Ball had so much fun as a player at the school that he knew he wanted to coach college golf, too, and follow in Bell’s footsteps. The Rams played a lot, not too unlike Ball’s days on the course at Fredericksburg Country Club as a kid.

“I wanted to hopefully create that type of atmosphere and love for the game that I had and that he was able to bring to us,” Ball said, on his own coaching aspiration.