Rhoades' experience valuable for Baldwin with big matchup against Gilyard, Richmond ahead

“I said, 'Don't shy away from just running your team and winning the game, because that's what people want.'”

Baldwin hasn’t — unconcerned with scoring stats but focused on wins.

On Wednesday, in the crosstown clash between VCU (15-4, 8-2 A-10) and Richmond (11-4, 4-2), Baldwin will take on one of the premier point guards in the league in Jacob Gilyard, one of 20 players named to the preseason Bob Cousy Award watch list for the top point guard in the country.

It’ll be a matchup that figures to carry great weight in deciding the game — freshman versus senior, but two standout defenders who are pivotal cogs in their respective team's performance.

"He really does everything really,” Baldwin said of Gilyard. “He's just what a coach wants as a point guard. Like he just does everything. So I just got to play how I play, and I think we should be good."

Baldwin said Rhoades is in his ear almost every day about playing the point guard position.

Rhoades has talked to Baldwin about typical things like running the offense, seeing actions off ball screens, timing passes, etc.