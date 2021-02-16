Rhoades' experience valuable for Baldwin with big matchup against Gilyard, Richmond ahead

When VCU coach Mike Rhoades entered college as a freshman at Division III Lebanon Valley in 1991, his coach, Pat Flannery, put him in the starting lineup from the Dutchmen’s first game that season.
And there Rhoades stuck. He went on to lead Lebanon Valley to a national title as a junior in 1994 and was USA Today’s Division III national player of the year in 1995.
In taking on the responsibility of being a starting collegiate point guard as a freshman himself, Rhoades can relate in a close way to the responsibility he handed to Ace Baldwin.
Baldwin has started all year for Rhoades’ Rams team, playing with a sure-handedness and mastery of the role that can make one forget he is just a freshman, helping to lead VCU to its current first-place spot in the Atlantic 10.
One story Rhoades has related to Baldwin from his personal experience starting as a freshman was a game he had his first year at Lebanon Valley when, while he scored just 5 points, he guarded a good player, ran the show on offense and helped the Dutchmen win.
“I told him early in the year, 'You're going to do that a lot,'” Rhoades said. “I said, 'That could happen. And then you're going to make some plays, you're going to hit some 3s, you're going to get to the foul line,’ because he has that ability.
“I said, 'Don't shy away from just running your team and winning the game, because that's what people want.'”
Baldwin hasn’t — unconcerned with scoring stats but focused on wins.
On Wednesday, in the crosstown clash between VCU (15-4, 8-2 A-10) and Richmond (11-4, 4-2), Baldwin will take on one of the premier point guards in the league in Jacob Gilyard, one of 20 players named to the preseason Bob Cousy Award watch list for the top point guard in the country.
It’ll be a matchup that figures to carry great weight in deciding the game — freshman versus senior, but two standout defenders who are pivotal cogs in their respective team's performance.
"He really does everything really,” Baldwin said of Gilyard. “He's just what a coach wants as a point guard. Like he just does everything. So I just got to play how I play, and I think we should be good."
Baldwin said Rhoades is in his ear almost every day about playing the point guard position.
Rhoades has talked to Baldwin about typical things like running the offense, seeing actions off ball screens, timing passes, etc.
But what Baldwin said stuck with him the most is when Rhoades told him not to worry about what those outside the VCU basketball program have to say — “just do me, because I’m doing great,” Baldwin said, relaying Rhoades’ message.
Rhoades, in a press conference last month, passionately railed against anyone who may preface a conversation about Baldwin with the words “despite stats.” He implored them to watch the tape, of how Baldwin guards, and how he runs the Rams.
Baldwin has spoken this year about how the scoring doesn’t really mean anything to him. For him it’s more about the rebounds, assists, steals and wins. In VCU’s 19 games this year, he’s averaged 5.7 points in 26.6 minutes per game, but also is tied for the team with Bones Hyland for the team lead with 39 steals (tied for 26th nationally) and has 87 assists, which is second in the A-10.
“You hear all this stuff and you read Twitter and Instagram and all that stuff," Rhoades said. "But, when you're a freshman point guard and your team's winning, you're doing something right.”
Baldwin’s deference in the scoring department is inspired by watching old videos of veteran NBA point guard Chris Paul, and how Paul is not always a score-first point guard. Paul is someone Baldwin tries to model his game after.
Richmond’s Gilyard is currently second in the country in steals with 57, and fourth in the A-10 in assists with 80.
He lauded Baldwin, calling his crosstown counterpart a “true point guard.” Gilyard started as a freshman, too, in 2017-18, setting a program record for steals (89).
“He’s making the right plays,” Gilyard said, “winning plays, overall.”
For Wednesday, Rhoades said the most important thing for Baldwin is if he can lead his team. While Baldwin vs. Gilyard will be a big matchup, Rhoades said, guarding Gilyard will be a team effort, too.
Baldwin, meanwhile, said he’s not satisfied even though the Rams are tops in the league now. That’s where they should be, he said. They had a chip on their shoulder — VCU’s preseason No. 9 league ranking has been posted in the video room within the program’s Basketball Development Center.
But Baldwin is a big reason the Rams are where they’re at. And, on Wednesday, through his battle with Gilyard, he’ll try to help keep them there.
“He's guarded a lot of really good players this year and every one of them has probably been older than him,” Rhoades said of Baldwin. “This is another example of it. And he'll be ready to go."
Staff writer John O'Connor contributed to this story.
