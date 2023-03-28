Will he, or won't he?

As behind-closed-doors conversations and negotiations surely churn, VCU fans this week are holding their breath as rumors swirl surrounding coach Mike Rhoades' potential move to Penn State.

A Central Pennsylvania native who has taken the Rams to the NCAA tournament in three of his six seasons at the helm on Broad Street, Rhoades is bound to be evaluating myriad factors which go into a life- and career-altering decision for him and his family.

On one hand, Penn State is a member of the Big Ten Conference. A move to a Power Five school would, on the surface, appear to be a step up the ladder in Rhoades' career.

Though the Nittany Lions went 23-14 this year and won their NCAA tournament first-round game, traditionally, VCU has had a more successful and prioritized men's basketball program than Penn State.

Rhoades' salary of about $1.7 million annually is not a huge step down from that of departing Nittany Lions coach Micah Shrewsberry, who reportedly made $2.5 million.

But reports from veteran hoops writers Dick Weiss and David Jones, both well tuned in to the Penn State basketball scene, suggest that Nittany Lions administrators are willing to "pony up" on their offer for a head coach to replace Shrewsberry, who left Penn State for Notre Dame.

That assessment has put estimates on an offer to Rhoades, which may have been made Sunday when an airplane with ties to the school visited Richmond for three hours, in the $3.5 to $4 million range.

Rhoades is also due for an extension should he stay at VCU and would undoubtedly leverage the interest from PSU into an increased salary from the Rams should he stay put.

Potential NIL money and advertising dollars from endorsements are difficult to compare. Though Penn State is a Power Five, its flagship athletic entity is far and away its football team. Plus, the population of the greater Richmond area dwarfs that of State College, Pa., where Penn State is located.

Another factor surely on Rhoades' mind is the future of Atlantic 10 player of the year Ace Baldwin, VCU's rising senior point guard, floor general and undisputed leader. Baldwin on March 20 tweeted, "God going take me to the right path." Though he has yet to enter the transfer portal, Baldwin, like Rhoades, appears to be evaluating his future.

It's entirely conceivable that their futures are intertwined. If one stays, the other may stay. If one goes, the other may leave as well, perhaps even to the same destination.

If both stay and VCU garners a couple solid transfers to replace graduate forward Brandon Johns Jr. and senior forward and sharpshooter David Shriver, it's possible the Rams will enter the 2023-24 season as the clear-cut favorites atop the A-10 and perhaps even draw preseason AP Top 25 buzz.

A jump to Penn State would likely mean a full-fledged rebuilding process for Rhoades and the Nittany Lions, which have been hit with a slew of transfers and de-commitments stemming from Shrewsberry's departure.

And last but certainly not least, Rhoades is sure to be weighing competing roots in Richmond and Central Pennsylvania.

Rhoades was married in Richmond, and his kids were born here. Upon arriving in Richmond after spending three seasons revitalizing the program at Rice, he and his family were greeted by a throng of friends.

His wife, Jodie, their three children and Rhoades’ mother and sister all attended his introductory press conference. In 10 seasons as head coach at Randolph-Macon, Rhoades compiled a 197-76 record and led the Yellow Jackets to four Division III tournament appearances, including trips to the Sweet 16 in 2002 and 2003.

The 12th coach in VCU history, Rhoades also has roots in Pennsylvania. The Mahoney City., Pa., native played his college ball at Lebanon Valley College, where he helped The Flying Dutchmen win the 1994 Division III national championship.

“This is home,” Rhoades said in the Siegel Center during his introductory press conference in 2017.

“I love it here. My family loves it here. … Everybody knows my affection for VCU and VCU basketball.

“Our roots are already here. We just came back to connect with them.”

