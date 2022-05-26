Richmond baseball rolls past George Mason to extend A-10 tournament run

Richmond has had some of the hottest bats in the Atlantic 10. And, on Thursday, the Spiders used those bats to extend their run in the A-10 baseball tournament once again.

UR, seeded seventh, beat fifth-seeded George Mason 7-3 in a Thursday afternoon A-10 tournament elimination game at Davidson’s Wilson Field.

The Spiders (28-25), with the victory, moved on to another elimination game, against No. 3 seed Saint Louis, for a spot in a Friday semifinal. That game was originally scheduled for Thursday evening, but was pushed to noon on Friday due to expected inclement weather.

On Thursday afternoon, against the Patriots (23-33), each of UR’s first four batters of the game reached base safely. A Johnny Hipsman double to the left-field gap scored Alden Mathes. Then Jason Neff followed with another double to the left-field gap, to score Dominic Toso and give the Spiders an early 2-0 advantage that carried until the sixth inning.

And, in the sixth, UR broke the game open. Neff homered to left field, a two-run shot, after Hipsman led off the inning with a single.

Later, Jared Sprague-Lott — who singled and advanced to second on a fielder’s choice off a Zach Lass bunt — was brought home on an RBI single from D.J. Pacheco. And Alden Mathes smacked a two-out double down the right-field line to clear the bases, scoring Pacheco and Lass and pushing the Spiders’ lead to 7-0.

George Mason got on the board via a pair of seventh-inning home runs, a solo shot from Jordan Smith and a two-run blast from Kamron Smith, off UR’s Josh Willitts.

But Willitts allowed no hits the rest of the game to pick up the save and keep the Spiders alive. Starter Brenden Argomaniz threw 4 1/3 scoreless innings for UR.

The Spiders are batting .303 as a team, third in the A-10.

UR secured the final spot in the seven-team tournament by winning two out of three games in a series against Rhode Island this past week. The Spiders, after falling to second-seeded VCU in their opener on Tuesday, beat Rhode Island, the No. 4 seed, 4-1 in a Wednesday-night elimination game. Mathes went 3-for-4 with a pair of RBIs — on an eighth-inning single — in that game. Jeremy Neff also struck out 10 and surrendered just one run and three hits in seven innings of work.