Richmond, James Madison excited for blockbuster matchup to close regular season

Late last Friday morning, after leaving the field following a practice in preparation for what was supposed to be a game at William & Mary the following day, Richmond coach Russ Huesman got word that UR vice president and director of athletics John Hardt was looking to get in touch.
As soon as Huesman heard that, he suspected that the game at William & Mary was off. When he called Hardt, that was confirmed, due to COVID-19-related protocols within the William & Mary program.
But Hardt had a proposition as well. How about a game at James Madison on the 17th, he asked. Huesman said yes, the game was finalized and by early afternoon Friday it was announced.
JMU and Richmond had their two prior matchups this season postponed — one at the Dukes’ Bridgeforth Stadium on March 20 and one at the Spiders’ Robins Stadium on April 3 — due to COVID-19 issues in the JMU program the first time and in the UR program the second time.
But the two ranked Colonial Athletic Association squads are heading toward a third shot at it at 2 p.m. on Saturday at Bridgeforth Stadium, for both teams’ regular-season finale and with playoff propositions in play for both.
“You could just see a bounce in their step. Lot of energy,” Huesman said Monday, on his players’ reactions when he told them about the new game. “And I'm sure James Madison and their players and our players are so excited to play.”
Neither JMU or Richmond has played since March 27, with the April 3 Dukes-Spiders matchup postponed, the Tribe-Spiders game this past weekend postponed and JMU’s scheduled home game against Elon this past weekend postponed due to COVID-19 protocols at Elon.
Still, JMU (4-0, 2-0 CAA) has remained No. 1 in the STATS FCS Top 25 poll for the past seven weeks. And Richmond (3-0, 3-0) moved up one spot to No. 11 this week. So it’s primed to be a weighty matchup that will allow the Dukes to meet the minimum of three CAA games played for eligibility for the league’s automatic playoff bid, and that will push the Spiders to the minimum of four games played total for eligibility for an at-large playoff bid.
That CAA automatic playoff bid will be up for grabs for both squads. Because the league has not played its full scheduled slate of games this spring, a procedure will kick in this weekend wherein athletic directors from CAA schools that played football this spring, but that are not in contention for the automatic bid, will select which team they feel should be awarded that bid.
Delaware (4-0, 3-0), ranked seventh in the STATS poll, is in the mix for the bid as well. The Blue Hens close at Villanova (2-1, 2-1) at 1 p.m. on Saturday.
CAA commissioner Joe D’Antonio said Monday that it was a unanimous decision by CAA athletic directors that the fairest way to pick the automatic qualifier if all games couldn’t be played was the procedure that will be used this weekend.
The athletic directors involved will begin discussions soon after the final game is over on Saturday. Those on the panel will be permitted to look at any criteria in their deliberation toward determining who they deem to be the strongest team in the conference after Saturday’s games, D’Antonio said.
Saturday’s JMU-Richmond game should offer an apt measuring stick for the panel. After the time off, both Huesman and JMU coach Curt Cignetti said they have their full squads available now.
And both programs have had plenty of time to study the other coming off the previous two attempts at JMU-Richmond games. But Cignetti also said he told his coaching staff Monday that he believes they have to start over, reassembling their game plan.
“Because you'll gain a new perspective,” he said. “There may be some things you like, didn't like. You gain clarity on a few things”
The question of quarterback continues to swirl for the Dukes. Coming off their last game, a 38-10 win at William & Mary on March 27, who would start the April 3 game at Richmond was up in the air— either senior Cole Johnson or junior Gage Moloney.
Moloney wasn’t available at William & Mary, though JMU planned to start him. Instead, Johnson kept the starting job and played well against the Tribe.
“Look forward to seeing them both in practice,” Cignetti said Monday. “Have a lot of confidence in both guys. And somebody will go out there and start on Saturday."
Despite the slimmer spring playoff field this spring — 10 automatic bids and six at-large bids up for grabs — JMU would seem to be in good shape to be in the field whatever the result Saturday, before the playoff field is announced Sunday.
But both the Dukes and Spiders can make life easier for themselves Saturday.
And after a wild spring regular season, their meeting makes for a blockbuster of a game ahead of the playoffs.
“It's all about the student-athlete at the end of the day,” Cignetti said. “The administration, our medical staff, the assistant coaches, have done so much to give our guys that opportunity to play. And to have a big game like this at home, this is a great way to kind of finish off the regular season."
