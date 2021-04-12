Richmond, James Madison excited for blockbuster matchup to close regular season

The athletic directors involved will begin discussions soon after the final game is over on Saturday. Those on the panel will be permitted to look at any criteria in their deliberation toward determining who they deem to be the strongest team in the conference after Saturday’s games, D’Antonio said.

Saturday’s JMU-Richmond game should offer an apt measuring stick for the panel. After the time off, both Huesman and JMU coach Curt Cignetti said they have their full squads available now.

And both programs have had plenty of time to study the other coming off the previous two attempts at JMU-Richmond games. But Cignetti also said he told his coaching staff Monday that he believes they have to start over, reassembling their game plan.

“Because you'll gain a new perspective,” he said. “There may be some things you like, didn't like. You gain clarity on a few things”

The question of quarterback continues to swirl for the Dukes. Coming off their last game, a 38-10 win at William & Mary on March 27, who would start the April 3 game at Richmond was up in the air— either senior Cole Johnson or junior Gage Moloney.

Moloney wasn’t available at William & Mary, though JMU planned to start him. Instead, Johnson kept the starting job and played well against the Tribe.