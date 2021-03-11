Richmond native Armando Bacot leads UNC to a quarterfinal date with Virginia Tech

GREENSBORO, N.C. – A year ago, North Carolina put an emphatic end to Mike Young’s first season at Virginia Tech, drilling Young’s Hokies 78-56 in the first round the ACC basketball tournament, one of the last games played before the rest of the postseason was canceled.
Year 2 of the Young era sees Tech entering the tournament as its No. 3 seed and, in its first game after a double-bye and a COVID pause, it will face the Tar Heels, the teams’ first meeting of the year.
Led by Richmond native Armando Bacot, sixth-seeded North Carolina – playing without star forward Garrison Brooks – blasted 11th-seeded Notre Dame, 101-59, in the tournament’s second round on Wednesday night at the Greensboro Coliseum, earning a quarterfinal date with Tech.
“They're a little bit of a mystery,” said UNC coach Roy Williams of the Hokies, who haven’t played since Feb. 26 due to a COVID pause. “I have seen them play some but not nearly as much as I have the other teams. I saw their game against Virginia and they were off the charts so good in that game.”
The Tar Heels (17-9) were off the charts good Wednesday, especially, in trademark fashion, on the glass, outrebounding Notre Dame 54-31, grabbing 25 offensive rebounds and scoring 27 second-chance points.
Bacot, who played three years at Trinity Episcopal before transferring to IMG Academy in Florida for his senior season, led the charge. Though Brooks was voted the league’s preseason player of the year, it’s been the 6-foor-10, 240-pound Bacot who’s led the Heels in scoring and rebounding this year.
Wednesday, the sophomore scored 20 points and hauled in 13 rebounds, one of three UNC players to record a double-double in the game. Freshmen forwards Walker Kessler and Day’Ron Sharpe added 16 and 12 and 14 and 10, respectively.
“Coach came up to us, (and said) it was not a good chance that Garrison was playing,” said Bacot. “So he just told us he needed us all to just step up.”
It’s unclear whether Brooks, who injured his ankle in the team’s regular-season finale against Duke, will be available Thursday against the Hokies (15-5).
“I have no idea,” said Williams. “I'd like to give an update because that would mean I have one. We thought he was going to be able to play up until today. We didn't practice him yesterday except the warmup stuff, and I thought he would be able to go, but it was still bothering him.”
Virginia Tech was scheduled to face North Carolina on Feb. 16. Instead, that was the middle game of three the Hokies had canceled due to COVID-19 contact tracing issues in either their program or their opponents.
The Hokies struggled immediately after that pause, falling 69-53 at home to Georgia Tech. But going into that game, Tech had practices with as few as four players.
This time, Young said Tech had close to a full complement of players to practice for the past two weeks.
“They'll be even more rested than we are, and we understand that,” said Williams.