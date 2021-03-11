Richmond native Armando Bacot leads UNC to a quarterfinal date with Virginia Tech

Wednesday, the sophomore scored 20 points and hauled in 13 rebounds, one of three UNC players to record a double-double in the game. Freshmen forwards Walker Kessler and Day’Ron Sharpe added 16 and 12 and 14 and 10, respectively.

“Coach came up to us, (and said) it was not a good chance that Garrison was playing,” said Bacot. “So he just told us he needed us all to just step up.”

It’s unclear whether Brooks, who injured his ankle in the team’s regular-season finale against Duke, will be available Thursday against the Hokies (15-5).

“I have no idea,” said Williams. “I'd like to give an update because that would mean I have one. We thought he was going to be able to play up until today. We didn't practice him yesterday except the warmup stuff, and I thought he would be able to go, but it was still bothering him.”

Virginia Tech was scheduled to face North Carolina on Feb. 16. Instead, that was the middle game of three the Hokies had canceled due to COVID-19 contact tracing issues in either their program or their opponents.

The Hokies struggled immediately after that pause, falling 69-53 at home to Georgia Tech. But going into that game, Tech had practices with as few as four players.