Richmond native, UNC star Armando Bacot bringing camp back — this time bigger than before

To host a basketball camp in Richmond had always been a dream for Armando Bacot Jr.

Bacot Jr. — who went on to become a star at Trinity Episcopal, then IMG Academy in Florida and now UNC — had fond memories of the camps he went to growing up in Richmond.

“He was a camp kid, he loved to go to all the camps,” said Armando Bacot Sr., his father.

Last year, coming off a sophomore season with the Tar Heels during which he was named the program’s most valuable player and was an all-ACC third team honoree, Bacot Jr. got the opportunity he wanted — he launched his first, back-to-school basketball camp in August.

Hosted at Big Ben’s Home Court, Ben Wallace’s facility, the free event included school supply and backpack giveaways, and complimentary haircuts. It drew more than 100 kids.

Now Bacot Jr., a UNC senior, is bringing the free back-to-school camp back — this time bigger than before.

It will return to Big Ben’s Home Court, but expand from one day to two, this Saturday and Sunday. It garnered so much interest that registration has been booked for some three weeks already, for 250 boys and girls.

A host of guests will be brought in to help with camp sessions, and the list of giveaways for the kids who attend has gotten even longer.

“Last year was a success,” Bacot Jr. said Monday. “And I knew this year would be even more of a success. So I’m just glad to just be able to do it again.”

Bacot Jr. was among the top recruits in the nation in high school. He averaged 24.5 points and 12 rebounds as a junior at Trinity Episcopal, then 12.4 points and 7.7 rebounds as a senior at IMG Academy, and reached No. 27 on 247Sports’ national ranking of players in the class of 2019.

He committed to UNC the summer before his senior season and went on to start right away for the Tar Heels as a freshman in the 2019-20, registering 11 double-doubles. And, in addition to his team MVP and all-ACC recognition as a sophomore in 2020-21, Bacot Jr. was named the program’s most improved player.

That preceded a junior season this past year when Bacot averaged a double-double (16.3 points, 13.1 rebounds), and was an all-ACC first-team pick — nearly ACC player of the year.

Bacot Jr.’s success has afforded him a lofty platform, as one of the premier college basketball players in the country. And he has found it important to use that platform for good.

In that vein, putting together a camp was something Bacot Jr. felt was a no-brainer.

And, though most of his time is spent in North Carolina now, having the camp in Richmond was important.

“Bringing it back to the kids in his city,” Bacot Sr. said. “And letting them know they can do the same things.”

Bacot Jr. said it meant the world to him to see the faces of the kids who attended the inaugural camp last year, and to be able to provide things like the free backpacks and free haircuts.

Last year’s camp was organized quickly but, with more time to plan heading into this year’s camp, Bacot Jr. stepped it up.

In addition to free backpacks, school supplies, lunch and haircuts, Puma stepped in to provide free shoes for the kids who attend. Bacot Jr. will also have some UNC teammates, including Caleb Love and R.J. Davis, as well as Richmond native and NBA veteran Ed Davis, in to assist. Plus one of his older sisters, Azhane Bacot, who currently plays at Virginia State.

“Just being able to bring those elements to a camp like that in Richmond is huge,” Bacot Jr. said.

Camp sessions will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Among those participating will be Bacot Jr.'s younger brother, 12-year-old King Bacot, who the site Top 25 Scouts rated the No. 1 player for the class of 2029.

Ahead for Bacot Jr., back at UNC, is a senior season in which he’ll be a centerpiece for the Tar Heels again. After leading UNC to the NCAA tournament title game last season, before falling to Kansas, a national championship is his primary objective.

And, no matter where his basketball journey may take him after UNC, Bacot Jr. wants to keep his camp going, “and just making it bigger and bigger every year.”

For him, it’s a dream realized.

“I feel like when you’re blessed and have a lot of good things going for you in your life,” Bacot Jr. said, “giving back is one of the main things and main objectives that you should do.”