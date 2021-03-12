Richmond outlasts George Washington in A-10 women's tournament opener

The University of Richmond’s first game in the Atlantic-10 women’s basketball tournament turned upon a single, simple reality: The Spiders didn’t lose because they wouldn’t lose.
Staring into the abyss of a catastrophic collapse in the last of Thursday’s four second-round games at the Siegel Center, UR could have succumbed meekly and turned its attention to the offseason. Instead, it dug deep, made three big-time plays in the final 42 seconds and secured a redemptive 58-54 victory over George Washington.
“This team got a lot tougher today,” said Spiders coach Aaron Roussell. “This team earned the right to play with some swagger today.”
The sixth-seeded Spiders (13-8) earned something else: a berth opposite No. 3-seeded Saint Louis in Friday’s A-10 quarterfinals.
UR, which defeated the Colonials twice during the regular season, played solidly and at times brilliantly while surging to a 40-26 halftime lead in Thursday’s late-late show. The Spiders shot with lethal precision – 51.9 percent overall, 66.7 percent (6 of 9) from 3-point distance. They ran their offense with ease and efficiency and dominated the glass.
Their second half, however, was as ghoulish as something from the imagination of Stephen King. UR made only 3 of 22 shots in the third and fourth periods. It scored only 8 points in the third period and only 2, on 1-of-10 shooting, in the fourth.
The Spiders’ struggle was painful to watch. UR came up empty on its last four possessions of the fourth period and its first three of overtime. But never did it capitulate on defense.
Said junior guard Kate Klimkiewicz, whose night’s work included 15 points and 11 rebounds in 43 minutes: “At the end of regulation and on into overtime, we just felt like, ‘This is our game. We can do this.’”
“We talked about it before the game and we talked about it at halftime,” Roussell said. “We said, ‘Don’t worry about mistakes. Just make plays.’”
Richmond made three plays in quick succession after GW post player Ali Brigham scored over Emma Squires from deep in the lane to give the Colonials a 54-52 lead with less than a minute remaining. Squires, a 6-2 junior forward who led the Spiders with 18 points, made the biggest play: a slashing drive along the right baseline for a 3-point play and a 1-point lead with 41.9 seconds remaining.
UR’s defense defused the Colonials’ last two possessions. Alex Parsons’ steal and alert pass sprung Klimkiewicz for an open-floor layup and a 57-54 advantage at 0:23. Klimkiewicz poked the ball away from Brigham on GW’s final possession. She was fouled after scooping up the loose ball. She made one of two free throws to put the game on ice.
Said Squires: “I think we all realized, in the final moments, especially, that: ‘You know what? This is it. Either we win, and go on to play again [on Friday], or we lose and our season is over.’ The second half was hard, yes. It was tough. But we’re so close. We care for each other and we play for each other. We didn’t want it to end this way.”
Junior guard Claire Holt scored 9 points for UR. Freshman forward Addie Budnik, the A-10 rookie of the year, scored 8 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Spiders forward Elaina Chapman, a 6-3 sophomore from Trinity Episcopal, scored only 5 points. But she steadied her team at a pivotal moment by sinking a pair of free throws to tie the game at 52 with 2:19 remaining in overtime.
Forward Mayowa Taiwo led George Washington (9-14) with 19 points and 11 rebounds.
Richmond lost 62-57 when it visited Saint Louis on Feb. 14. Roussell, sidelined at the time by COVID-19 protocols, was not on the UR sideline for that game.