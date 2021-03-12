Richmond outlasts George Washington in A-10 women's tournament opener

The Spiders’ struggle was painful to watch. UR came up empty on its last four possessions of the fourth period and its first three of overtime. But never did it capitulate on defense.

Said junior guard Kate Klimkiewicz, whose night’s work included 15 points and 11 rebounds in 43 minutes: “At the end of regulation and on into overtime, we just felt like, ‘This is our game. We can do this.’”

“We talked about it before the game and we talked about it at halftime,” Roussell said. “We said, ‘Don’t worry about mistakes. Just make plays.’”

Richmond made three plays in quick succession after GW post player Ali Brigham scored over Emma Squires from deep in the lane to give the Colonials a 54-52 lead with less than a minute remaining. Squires, a 6-2 junior forward who led the Spiders with 18 points, made the biggest play: a slashing drive along the right baseline for a 3-point play and a 1-point lead with 41.9 seconds remaining.

UR’s defense defused the Colonials’ last two possessions. Alex Parsons’ steal and alert pass sprung Klimkiewicz for an open-floor layup and a 57-54 advantage at 0:23. Klimkiewicz poked the ball away from Brigham on GW’s final possession. She was fouled after scooping up the loose ball. She made one of two free throws to put the game on ice.