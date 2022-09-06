Richmond pipeline feeds VMI football, which has 26 players from RVA area

Three former members of the VMI football program joined the University of Richmond operation following last season: offensive coordinator Billy Cosh and graduate transfers Reece Udinski, a record-setting quarterback for the Keydets, and FCS All-American receiver Jakob Herres.

The pipeline runs the other way, too, in terms of former Richmond-area standouts from high school who now play significant roles for VMI.

The Keydets roster for their opener last Thursday at Wake Forest included 112 members, and 26 of them (23.2%) are from Richmond or its outskirts.

“There’s a lot of talk about our high-school days, Benedictine, Monacan, Hanover, Glen Allen, James River ...” said senior VMI linebacker Stone Snyder, a Monacan graduate who led the Southern Conference in tackles each of the last two seasons.

“There’s a lot of competition there.”

Korey Bridy, the Keydets’ starting tailback and leading rusher in 2021, is also from Monacan High, one reason Snyder’s interest in the Southern Conference school grew, he said. Bridy graduated from Monacan a year before Snyder.

“That definitely helped me make my decision,” said Snyder, an FCS All-American and former Southern Conference defensive player of the year. “Once I came on a visit and saw what the school had to offer, it sold me.”

In VMI’s 44-10 loss at Wake Forest, Bridy was limited to kickoff return duties because of an injury suffered during August. Junior defensive back Alex Oliver (Atlee High) led the Keydets in tackles (10). Oliver arrived at VMI as a receiver. Linebacker Christian Dunn (8 tackles), from Benedictine, and Snyder (6) were also very involved.

“I thought Christian Dunn played extremely, extremely hard,” said coach Scott Wachenheim. “Stone Snyder always plays extremely well.”

Ernie Campbell (Douglas Freeman) started on the defensive line, and on VMI’s offensive line were Tristan Mann (Monacan), Jarvis Chandler (James River) and Will Reid (Douglas Freeman).

“Virginia first. We are Virginia Military Institute," Wachenheim, in his eighth year at VMI, said of Keydets' recruiting. Financially, VMI focuses on Virginia players “to make it all work,” said the coach.

Wachenheim and his staff - and their predecessors for many years - have needed to prioritize signing state prospects, whose scholarships cost the school less, so VMI can meet a relatively small FCS budget. The approach stretches available dollars.

“Richmond football is outstanding," said Wachenheim. "There are a lot of VMI alumni in Richmond and so when we offer a young man a scholarship, usually they know somebody who went to VMI and that is very helpful for us to have an existing relationship in place.”

According to Wachenheim, his recruiting pitch highlights the chance to play Division I football in the Southern Conference, VMI's educational opportunities, the school's honor code, military leadership training without a post-graduation military obligation, and earning power upon earning a degree.

Wake Forest was ranked No. 22 in the AP preseason poll, and its defensive quickness and execution prevented VMI from sustaining drives. The Demon Deacons’ offense was potent, as usual, under head coach Dave Clawson, the former UR coach.

“We ran to the football. We made some plays on defense,” said Wachenheim. “Offensively, I thought we moved the ball most of the game. We were just inconsistent.

“I thought we played extremely well, and we got to play a whole lot of players, so I’m excited about that. Our team will look at this film and we’ll get better.”

The Keydets, who came out of the Wake Forest game healthy, according to Wachenheim, open their home schedule Saturday afternoon against Bucknell (0-1), which lost to CAA Football member Towson 14-13 in overtime last weekend.