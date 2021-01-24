Richmond’s second-half mettle rewarded with 69-65 victory over rival VCU

"I think the zone press got us a little bit back on our heels,” O’Boyle said.

The Spiders led by a high of 6 in the third quarter, on a Townsend layup down the stretch. But it was a 3-point game, 53-50 UR, heading to the fourth, thanks in part to a late layup from Robinson.

The beginning of the fourth quarter was a case of anything you can do I can do better. The Rams’ Tera Reed began it with a 3 to tie the game at 50, before the Spiders’ Kate Klimkiewicz answered with a jumper.

Then Te-Biasu and Carpenter traded their 3s. But, after the Rams’ Chloe Bloom tied the game at 58 on a layup with 6:56 left, UR made 7 of 10 free throws, and got baskets from Townsend and Elaina Chapman (Trinity Episcopal), to seal it down the stretch.

"Coming into this game we had really high energy,” Budnik said. “And, throughout the game we just kept that up and everyone was just rallying around each other.”

For the Rams, who were picked to win the A-10, it was a second straight loss.

“We need to play a whole game,” junior Madison Hattix-Covington said. “We can't have those down moments and just stay in them.”