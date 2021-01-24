Richmond’s second-half mettle rewarded with 69-65 victory over rival VCU

If there was a sequence that encapsulated Richmond’s never-back-down attitude against VCU on Sunday afternoon at the Siegel Center, it came early in the fourth quarter.
The Rams’ Sarah Te-Biasu hit a 3 — VCU’s second in about a one-minute span — to put them up by 1, 56-55, with 8:02 to play.
But, 15 seconds later, the Spiders’ Aniyah Carpenter nailed her third 3-pointer of the afternoon, from the right corner, to grab the lead right back.
Beside a momentary tie, the Spiders never relinquished the lead again.
They overcame a 9-point halftime deficit, used a big third quarter to flip momentum and withstood the occasional jab from VCU down the stretch to claim their first win against their crosstown rival since February 2018, 69-65. VCU had won five straight in the series.
"I think just the huge thing for us was just the ability to score on the offensive end,” second-year Richmond coach Aaron Roussell said. “We struggled so poorly with [VCU] the last couple games. I thought our kids were ready.”
UR’s win Sunday came after the team fell 73-49 to VCU (6-7, 4-2 Atlantic 10) at the Robins Center on Dec. 20. The Spiders (7-4, 4-2) were held to 31.4% shooting from the field in that game.
In the rematch, though, they shot 54%. They were led by freshmen Grace Townsend (James River) and Addie Budnik, who poured in 14 points apiece.
UR, as a team, has now won four of its last five in A-10 play. Both the Spiders and Rams hadn’t played since Jan. 15, due to postponements. Both programs had brief pauses due to COVID-19 issues.
VCU was led by 16 points and six rebounds from Taya Robinson. Te-Biasu added 12 points.
Robinson, a former first-team All-Metro performer at Huguenot High, passed the 1,000-career-point plateau with an athletic and tough drive to the basket for a layup in the second quarter.
“She's a player that has earned that,” VCU coach Beth O’Boyle said of the accomplishment. “She's had some really tough injuries — with her knee and then the ankle this year. And she is just a pro.
“She works so hard in the weight room. She works so hard on the court. She does a great job in the classroom.”
VCU on Sunday carried a 39-30 lead into halftime, after back-to-back 3s from Te-Biasu and Janika Griffith-Wallace to close the half.
But a zone defensive look from the Spiders out of the gate in the third quarter, which they extended full court, slowed the Rams significantly. They shot just 23.1% in the frame.
UR started the quarter with a 6-0 run. Later, a Carpenter 3 capped a 7-0 run that put the Spiders in front for the first time since the first quarter, 43-41, with 4:19 to play in the quarter.
"I think the zone press got us a little bit back on our heels,” O’Boyle said.
The Spiders led by a high of 6 in the third quarter, on a Townsend layup down the stretch. But it was a 3-point game, 53-50 UR, heading to the fourth, thanks in part to a late layup from Robinson.
The beginning of the fourth quarter was a case of anything you can do I can do better. The Rams’ Tera Reed began it with a 3 to tie the game at 50, before the Spiders’ Kate Klimkiewicz answered with a jumper.
Then Te-Biasu and Carpenter traded their 3s. But, after the Rams’ Chloe Bloom tied the game at 58 on a layup with 6:56 left, UR made 7 of 10 free throws, and got baskets from Townsend and Elaina Chapman (Trinity Episcopal), to seal it down the stretch.
"Coming into this game we had really high energy,” Budnik said. “And, throughout the game we just kept that up and everyone was just rallying around each other.”
For the Rams, who were picked to win the A-10, it was a second straight loss.
“We need to play a whole game,” junior Madison Hattix-Covington said. “We can't have those down moments and just stay in them.”
Across town — while Roussell already felt good about his group — Sunday’s result could be important for the ascendant Spiders’ spirits as A-10 play continues.
“Just like [VCU] really enjoyed this win last time, we have to enjoy this,” Roussell said. “This is a big win, not just because of the rivalry in the city. But [VCU is] a really good team.”
