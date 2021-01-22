Richmond scheduled as one of eight cities for pro/college hybrid hoops league forming

Richmond is scheduled to be one of eight cities affiliated with the Professional Collegiate League, which will offer a new model for top-tier basketball prospects who want to simultaneously be paid to play and attend college, while preparing for NBA opportunities.
Essentially, the league will compete with NCAA schools for the best amateurs in the world.
The PCL, which plans to play a summer schedule with eight 12-man teams, intends to offer players' salaries from $50,000 to $150,000 while they also receive five-year scholarships schools in the cities they play, or an accredited online program.
Players would be required to enroll in some sort of college curriculum during the fall and springs semesters. Each team would play approximately 20 games during summer months.
“Long run, what we’re trying to do is to become the primary destination for elite college basketball players,” Ricky Volante, the PCL’s CEO, said in a Friday interview. “When people think ‘college basketball,’ we want them to think of the PCL first. That’s sort of the long-run goal.
“In the short term, it’s about player empowerment. It’s about creating an opportunity that’s free of exploitation and fairly compensates the athletes participating in our league for their marketability and skills and reputation and all that, while also still giving them an opportunity at an education and an opportunity to develop professionally, and hopefully reach the NBA or wherever their lives may take them next.”
According to league, Richmond will be joined by Atlanta, Baltimore, Charlotte, Norfolk, Philadelphia, Raleigh, and Washington. Because of the global health crisis, the PCL is projecting competition at one venue this year, if possible. The Virginia Beach Sports Center is a potential site for 2021 games, according Volante.
“We just don’t think it’s possible to have a completely safe environment if there’s travel involved,” said Volante, a Richmond native and graduate of Essex High School who also attended the University of Mary Washington.
“Regardless of where those games are played in the first season, they still will be representing those respective cities. But the plan is that if games are held in 2021, they’ll be done in a single venue, and then in 2022, [teams] would spin out to their respective cities. Each would have their own individual facility where they’re training and [playing] games.”
Volante acknowledged that COVID issues have affected the PCL’s fundraising, but added “we’re still gaining traction and steam there, as well.”
He estimated that the PCL’s annual budget in the single-venue setup will be between $12 and $18 million, would increase significantly in subsequent years, and said the league is looking at establishing headquarters in Richmond.
An eventual home facility for the Richmond team could be VCU’s Siegel Center, the University of Richmond’s Robins Center, or another arena in the area, according to Volante.
“In the long run, we plan to have a very strong presence in the city of Richmond,” said Volante.
Richmond’s coach has not been determined, according to Volante, though interviews have been conducted with candidates. The PCL intends to release the Richmond team branding marks, including a nickname, in February. Volante said PCL representatives “have talked to pretty much every major media, whether it’s traditional cable broadcast or less-traditional new media forms,” with a plan to gain game coverage for the league.
The PCL concept arrives as the NCAA continues to modify its model, with student-athletes earning cost of attendance from their schools and being able to benefit from name, image and likeness in the near future. The PCL could be the destination for one-and-done NCAA players, or those who now compete as pros internationally following high school.
“Obviously, the exploitation of college athletes did not begin in 2020 or 2021,” said Volante, a Cleveland-based attorney. “But, the magnification of the extent of the exploitation of college athletes was made clear to players, families, and fans now.
“And so we’ve had a huge uptick of players reaching out to us seeking a different option that doesn’t require them to go overseas.”
PCL players would be involved in workshops and seminars on topics such as financial literacy, and be presented with opportunities to sign individual endorsement agreements and monetize social media accounts.
