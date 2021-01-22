Richmond scheduled as one of eight cities for pro/college hybrid hoops league forming

Richmond is scheduled to be one of eight cities affiliated with the Professional Collegiate League, which will offer a new model for top-tier basketball prospects who want to simultaneously be paid to play and attend college, while preparing for NBA opportunities.

Essentially, the league will compete with NCAA schools for the best amateurs in the world.

The PCL, which plans to play a summer schedule with eight 12-man teams, intends to offer players' salaries from $50,000 to $150,000 while they also receive five-year scholarships schools in the cities they play, or an accredited online program.

Players would be required to enroll in some sort of college curriculum during the fall and springs semesters. Each team would play approximately 20 games during summer months.

“Long run, what we’re trying to do is to become the primary destination for elite college basketball players,” Ricky Volante, the PCL’s CEO, said in a Friday interview. “When people think ‘college basketball,’ we want them to think of the PCL first. That’s sort of the long-run goal.