Spider Dalton Young, on A-10 men's lacrosse title
University of Richmond veteran coaches and athletics administrators can relate to the impact of recent national developments regarding sports wagering and the NCAA’s unforgiving position.
In 2017, five Spiders baseball players began the season suspended for NCAA rules violations related to online gambling.
Stacey Osburn, the NCAA's director of communications in 2017, said in an email to The Times-Dispatch following the investigative process that, "according to the facts of the case submitted to the University of Richmond ... baseball student-athletes wagered money on sporting events using gambling websites.”
The UR case in 2017 has been cited by national media groups covering current wagering stories affecting NCAA schools.
Early this month, Alabama fired baseball coach Brad Bohannon after a report of suspicious bets involving his team. The school said he violated “the standards, duties and responsibilities expected of university employees.”
The University of Iowa announced Monday that 26 athletes in five sports - baseball, football, men’s basketball, track and field, and wrestling - are suspected of wagering on sports in violation of NCAA rules. More than 100 people have been linked to that investigation, according to the Associated Press.
Also, Iowa State acknowledged that 15 of its athletes across three sports - football, wrestling and track and field - are suspected of violating NCAA gambling rules.
The legalization of gambling in recent years has “no direct impact on the NCAA Bylaws,” according to the NCAA, the governing body of college sports.
In a guide sheet for its student-athletes, the NCAA wrote: “The NCAA is committed to protecting student-athlete well-being and the integrity of competition. NCAA sports wagering rules do not allow student-athletes or athletics employees (1) to bet on any sport sponsored by the NCAA at any level, including college and/or professional or (2) to share information for sports wagering purposes.”
Furthermore, “if you put something at risk (such as cash, entry fee, dinner or other tangible item) on any amateur and/or professional sporting event with a chance to win something in return, you violate NCAA sports wagering rules.”
At Richmond in 2017, sources indicated the baseball players’ fantasy football activity was reported directly to the NCAA, which then contacted UR.
The Spiders opened their 2017 baseball season on Feb. 17, and on that day announced that NCAA secondary violations impacted the eligibility of five players, without identifying the infractions. UR’s statement read, in part, “As a result of these violations, these five student-athletes will be ineligible for competition until the NCAA’s reinstatement process has been completed.”
The NCAA notes on its guide sheet for student-athletes that “types of sports wagers that violate NCAA rules include, but are not limited to, fantasy leagues, March Madness brackets, Super Bowl squares” and online betting.
The penalty is ineligibility, subject to appeal to the Committee on Student-Athlete Reinstatement.
Four of the five UR baseball players who were suspended in 2017 missed that season's first half. They were reinstated in early April. One of the players did not regain eligibility until the following season.
After the situation was resolved, Keith Gill, then UR's athletics director, said in a school release: "We will continue to work with the NCAA and our compliance staff to identify strategies for our student-athletes to avoid future NCAA rules violations."
