Richmond wins fourth straight to set up A-10 title-game clash against VCU

DAVIDSON, N.C. — Can it be explained by the Spiders' will to keep going?

"I think so,” Richmond coach Tracy Woodson said late Friday night.

Moments earlier, his group finished off yet another scrappy outing in the Atlantic 10 baseball tournament. Seventh-seeded UR outlasted top seed, and event host, Davidson for a 12-9 victory in the tournament’s second semifinal at the Wildcats’ Wilson Field.

Truthfully, the Spiders have been fighting for over a week. They won two out of three games in a regular-season-ending series against Rhode Island, a string they needed to get into the seven-team A-10 tournament at all.

Then, since falling to second-seeded VCU in their tournament opener on Tuesday, they’ve gone on to win four elimination games in a row, including two on Thursday, to book a spot in Saturday’s noon title game. In that game, they will face VCU once again.

Against Davidson (43-13) Friday, left fielder Johnny Hipsman went 3-for-6 with three RBIs and came just a double short of the cycle. Third baseman Dominic Toso was 4-for-6 with an RBI and three runs scored.

Center fielder Alden Mathes was 2-for-5 with two RBIs and first baseman Jake Elbeery was 2-for-4 with two RBIs.

Right-hander Rob Ready pitched a gritty 3 1/3-inning stretch late, leaning on an effective fastball, to help stave Davidson off.

It was a true team effort. And after the Wildcats tied the game at 4 in the bottom of the fourth, a top of the fifth that included an RBI triple from Hipsman, and RBI singles from Elbeery and Jared Sprague-Lott, gave the Spiders a lead back that they didn’t relinquish.

"We're just, we're going to piece it together,” Woodson said. “Try to piece it together tomorrow.”

UR beat Saint Louis 16-4 in an elimination game earlier Friday.

Against VCU, Richmond (30-25) will roll out right-hander Brock Weirather to start. Weirather gave up three runs in 6 2/3 innings against the Rams on Tuesday, but also pitched a complete-game shutout in a 7-0 win over VCU on April 15.

The Spiders, to claim their first A-10 tournament title since 2003, would need to beat VCU twice on Saturday — in the noon game and in a second game following that one, as part of the double-elimination tournament format.

It’s a tall task, but the Spiders’ will has brought them this far already.

“The last two games against Rhode Island were elimination games. If we don't win, we're out [of the tournament],” Woodson said. “And then we played VCU so … close the first night. And I went to them, I said, 'Listen, we're going to battle our [butts] off. We're probably not going to win, but let's see how far we can go.' And they did.

“And I just went in there [Friday] and I said, 'Now I said we probably won't win. I didn't say we're definitely not going to win.' And it fires them up, man.”

Note: There was a several-minute delay in the bottom of the second inning during a stoppage in play. Woodson had a discussion with the umpires before pulling his players off the field.

The cause for the delay was a group of fans in a deck just beyond the right-field wall at Wilson Field, who were directing comments at UR right fielder Christian Beal. Woodson only sent his players back on the field to resume the game after those fans were told to leave the deck.

Woodson said the fans aimed profanity at Beal. He wanted to protect his players.

"I'm going to pull them off and they're going to take care of them,” Woodson said. “If not we'll stay [off the field]."