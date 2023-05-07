Since the Richmond women's lacrosse team lost in the semifinals of the Atlantic 10 tournament last year, the Spiders have talked about getting back to the top of their conference and finishing the job.

At their first meeting in August at the outset of preparation for the 2023 season, UR players imagined that championship ring on their fingers.

"And we've been imagining it ever since," said a beaming Arden Tierney as her teammates celebrated behind her on the sweltering Cary Street Field turf on Sunday afternoon following the Spiders' 20-13 victory over top-seeded UMass in the A-10 tournament championship.

"These girls are my best friends, we're a force to be reckoned with, I'm so happy," continued Tierney, a senior who finished with three goals.

"We're dancing baby."

The No. 2-seed Spiders lost to the Minutewomen 22-12 on the road in March, and started Sunday's title game with a chip on their shoulder.

UR jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first 5 minutes on the strength of goals from senior midfielders Kendall Duffy and Sophia DiCenso and sophomore attacker Colleen Quinn.

Quinn finished with three goals, and Duffy, DiCenso and junior attacker Ali Susskind scored two apiece. Senior attacker Lindsey Frank was the focal points offensively, she tallied a game-high six goals on eight shots.

UR last won the conference and made the NCAA tournament in 2019, so none of the current Spiders have seen the program reach the pinnacle of the Atlantic 10.

"We're going dancing, I think it takes a special team to be in this situation where they have never won (the conference) before, and just have that belief in each other," said Spiders coach Anne Harrington, who along with a couple members of her staff was drenched with a celebratory shower upon the final whistle.

"It wasn't going to be a perfect game, but we had to play through it and just have that belief from the start. We knew UMass is a great team, they crushed us the first time we saw them this season. So we had have a good game plan and be ready for them to battle through all 60 minutes."

Battle UMass did, as the Minutewomen rebounded from the slow start to take their first lead at 6-5 almost 5 minutes into the second period. It was nip-and-tuck for the remainder of the first half, and the Spiders held a 9-8 lead at intermission.

Both teams battled the elements, as a largely cloudless sky allowed the sunshine to bake Cary Street Field's turf and render conditioning and hydration of paramount importance in the 80-plus degree heat.

A couple hundred lively supporters filled the stands, and a Richmond fan hung a Spiders flag from the top of the parking garage across Harrison Street.

UMass hung around until the decisive sequence midway through the third period. UR led 12-10 with about 5 minutes to go in the quarter, then Frank spearheaded a scoring barrage out of a stoppage of play following a penalty.

Frank bulldozed her way through the UMass defense thrice in quick succession, scoring on all three opportunities before Susskind ripped a goal of her own into the top-right corner of the net.

All of a sudden, it was 16-10 Spiders with 8 seconds to go until the final period, and UR, which led by as many as eight goals, coasted to the championship from there.

"Coming out of halftime, we knew we couldn't let up," said a smiling Frank as her dad handed her Gatorade and her teammates jumped for joy around her.

"We didn't want to give them any room, any chance to come back. We went on a run and it felt good. It means so much. Especially my senior class, we've been wanting this so bad. For the groups before us, the teams before us when we lost in the semis. We came for the championship, and we weren't losing this game. NCAAs will be an awesome experience."

Frank was named the tournament's most outstanding player. She said her squad made lots of adjustments from its first meeting with UMass, and that growth allowed her Spiders to believe they could "really give it to them" this time around.

"And we did," Frank said.

"Our energy today was the same way we started against St. Joe's on Friday (in the semifinal), and we're just unstoppable when that happens."

UR senior keeper Emilie Boyer finished with 11 saves, and defenders Jax Donohue, a senior, and Jordyn Harrison, a freshman, harried UMass attackers with aplomb all afternoon.

The selection show for the NCAA Division I women's lacrosse championship was slated for Sunday evening, with the first round beginning on May 12.

