2022 Richmond Spiders, at a glance

2022 Richmond Spiders
Coach: Russ Huesman (sixth season)
Last year: 6-5 (4-4 CAA Football)
Key returners: RB Aaron Dykes, LB Tristan Wheeler, WR Jasiah Williams, CB Aamir Hall, PK Jake Larson
Significant losses: DT Kobie Turner, LB Tyler Dressler, DE Darius Reynolds, DE Caleb Brooks
Newcomers to watch: QB Reece Udinski, WR Jakob Herres, WR Nick DeGennaro, OL Derek Ferraro, DT Matei Fitz
Outlook: New offensive coordinator Billy Cosh came from VMI and brought an uptemo system that’s projected to spread the ball to a strong group of receivers – 6-4 VMI graduate transfer Jakob Herres was an FCS All-American. The passer will be graduate transfer Reece Udinski (VMI, Maryland). UR features a veteran offensive line and two quality running backs, Aaron Dykes and Savon Smith. Questions are on defense, especially along a thin and young line.
