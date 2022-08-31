 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Virginia Wayside
alert top story

2022 Richmond Spiders, at a glance

  • 0
20220901_SPO_URGRAPHICp01

Jasiah Williams (Thomas Dale High) led the University of Richmond in receiving last season (42 catches, 448 yards).

 ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH

2022 Richmond Spiders

Coach: Russ Huesman (sixth season)

Last year: 6-5 (4-4 CAA Football)

Key returners: RB Aaron Dykes, LB Tristan Wheeler, WR Jasiah Williams, CB Aamir Hall, PK Jake Larson

Significant losses: DT Kobie Turner, LB Tyler Dressler, DE Darius Reynolds, DE Caleb Brooks

Newcomers to watch: QB Reece Udinski, WR Jakob Herres, WR Nick DeGennaro, OL Derek Ferraro, DT Matei Fitz

Outlook: New offensive coordinator Billy Cosh came from VMI and brought an uptemo system that’s projected to spread the ball to a strong group of receivers – 6-4 VMI graduate transfer Jakob Herres was an FCS All-American. The passer will be graduate transfer Reece Udinski (VMI, Maryland). UR features a veteran offensive line and two quality running backs, Aaron Dykes and Savon Smith. Questions are on defense, especially along a thin and young line.

joconnor@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6233

@RTDjohnoconnor

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Fans flock to U.S. Open to see Serena Williams before her final bow

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News