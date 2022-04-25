40 years ago, Spider Barry Redden - 'Baby Hulk' - was picked in the NFL Draft's first round

William & Mary football coach Mike London played defensive back at the University of Richmond, and that brings back great memories for London, a Spiders senior captain in 1982.

There are also some memories that aren’t so great. London in practice regularly tried to tackle UR running back Barry Redden.

“Fast. Strong. Wide. Tough,” London recalled Monday. “He was all of that, all of it.” London unfavorably described his meetings with Redden as "train wrecks."

Forty years ago this week, Redden became the 14th player selected in the 1982 NFL Draft, a feat that may seem unbelievable to football fans who have been around only since the Spiders were Division I-AA (FCS) members. UR began shifting from college football’s top tier soon after Redden left college.

Redden, the son of a minister and from Sarasota, Fla., was 5-foot-11 and 210 pounds. When he played, there were All-American strength teams. He was a member after regularly bench-pressing 500 pounds.

“He was like Baby Hulk,” London said. “And just quiet, humble. He wouldn’t say a whole bunch. Good guy.”

The 1982 NFL Draft was held April 27–28, at the New York Sheraton Hotel in New York City. Probable first-round selections – Redden was projected to be picked late in the opening round - didn’t gather at the site back then. Redden stayed in Richmond and watched the NFL Draft from the family room in the home of UR coach Dal Shealy.

Redden woke at 3 a.m. on draft day, excited and eager to learn where in the NFL he was headed. Teams that had shown the most interest were the Giants, Eagles, Broncos, Steelers and Chiefs. Redden had no idea he was even on the radar of the Los Angeles Rams, who chose him No. 14.

“LA wasn’t in the picture, but in the draft, you never know,” Redden said. “I expected anywhere from the 17th to 24th.”

When the Rams were about to make their pick at No. 14, the phone in Shealy’s home rang. Calling was Georgia Frontiere, Rams owner, and LA coach Ray Malavasi.

“He proved you don’t have to play in a 90,000-seat stadium or take basket weaving to get (to the first round),” Shealy said of Redden.

In Shealy’s view, the early selection of Redden verified what the coach had thought of Redden’s ability. "He deserved more recognition than he got," said Shealy, who saw Redden as a durable, tough back who could run between the tackles, block, and also catch the ball. He distinguished himself against quality competition.

On Oct. 25, 1980, in the rain and wind before 18,500 at Richmond’s City Stadium, the Spiders beat Virginia Tech 18-7 in the 32nd annual Tobacco Bowl game. Redden set a school record with 48 carries (finished career with four games of 43 or more carries, including 51 as a senior vs. Pennsylvania). He gained 233 yards against the Hokies.

Redden did not star as a freshman or sophomore. He missed several games because of migraines. Shealy recommended to Redden that he start slugging ultra-sugary syrup, and that seemed to diminish the problem.

Redden completed his UR career with 3,324 rushing yards and played professionally until 1990, with the Rams, San Diego Chargers and Cleveland Browns, making 19 starts in his 108 games. Redden’s NFL career closed with 1,735 rushing yards on 396 carries.

Redden is UR’s last first-round draft choice among four in program history: back Art Jones in 1941, receiver Walker Gillette in 1970, fullback Barty Smith (Douglas Freeman) in 1974.

The Spiders were still playing mostly high-level competition when Redden was rolling as a junior and senior. Among the 22 opponents Richmond faced in 1980 and 1981 were Wyoming, West Virginia, Auburn, East Carolina (twice), Virginia Tech (twice), Cincinnati (twice), Southern Mississippi (twice), North Carolina State, and Wake Forest.

Richmond went 5-6 in 1980, and 4-7 in 1981. UR soon after transitioned to Division I-AA, which became the FCS.

Here’s another big difference from 40 years ago. After the 1982 NFL Draft, Redden stayed in Richmond for a few days so he could complete exams on the way to a psychology degree. Then he went to Los Angeles for an introductory media meeting.

The last Richmond player selected in the NFL Draft was quarterback Kyle Lauletta, taken by the Giants in the fourth round (No. 108) in 2018. That was the earliest a Spider had been picked since Redden.