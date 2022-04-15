7-foot transfer Neal Quinn says Spiders are 'a perfect fit system-wise'

There was a 280-pound Neal Quinn. That version existed his sophomore year at Lafayette. The 7-foot Quinn wasn’t a big fan.

“I was like, ‘Well, I’ve got to do something if I want to make (basketball) my career,” Quinn said.

He met with a nutritionist. They came up with a plan. Quinn stayed with it. That was highly challenging, Quinn said. He dropped 20 pounds.

“I got my body to a point where I was able to play 30 minutes a game,” Quinn said Thursday. “And I only want to get better, and I want to get stronger and faster, get my feet quicker, pretty much everything it will take to get to the next level.”

Hus runway is at the University of Richmond, to which Quinn transferred on April 10 with two seasons of eligibility remaining. He will be UR’s first 7-footer since Gary Rich (Class of 1989), a transfer from Ohio State who participated in 14 games during his two seasons as a Spider.

“I like the weight I’m at now. I need to change my body composition a little bit more and get a bit stronger,” said Quinn, a rising senior with two seasons of eligibility. “I’m not concerned about a (weight) number. More just body composition, really.”

That is the path former Spiders forwards T.J. Cline and Grant Golden took. The 6-9 Cline moved to UR from Niagara, used his redshirt year to transform his body, and became the 2017 A-10 player of the year in his third and final season as a Spider. Through six years at Richmond, the 6-10 Golden made physical upgrades each offseason, and developed into one of the most consistently impactful players in UR hoops history.

Quinn said he is well aware of Cline and Golden, how they scored, rebounded, and were featured passers under Richmond coach Chris Mooney in a spread offense that emphasizes ball movement, balance, and back-cuts. That style of play appeals to Quinn, who played in something similar at Lafayette.

Richmond’s coaches emphasized to Quinn how his game mirrors that of Cline and Golden, according to Quinn.

When Quinn determined he would leave Lafayette following his junior year, he said he explored transfer options with three considerations in mind: player development, style of play, and strength and conditioning.

“Richmond has all three. It’s a perfect fit system-wise,” said Quinn. “Coach (Jay) DeMayo is a great strength coach. I know he’ll get my body right. And player development, I know they work hard with their guys. Grant, T.J. Cline, they’ve had great bigs in the program, and I can’t wait to be one of them.”

Quinn, from Allendale, N.J., was named second-team all-Patriot League this season after averaging 14.7 points, 7.4 rebounds and four assists. He shot 54.5%, averaged 1.4 blocks, and had seven double-doubles for Lafayette (10-20, 7-11 Patriot League). He entered the transfer portal on March 7.

Quinn said he seriously considered Penn State and Loyola Chicago before accepting Richmond’s transfer invitation. “I think all of them were good options, but I just think Richmond was the perfect fit,” said Quinn.

Lafayette offered Quinn a scholarship the summer before his senior year of high school. “I took it on the spot,” said Quinn. “That was the only school that was talking to me, and was my only offer, so I took it.”

Quinn suggested his choice to leave Lafayette was partly related to the retirement of longtime Leopards coach Fran O’Hanlon.

“He took me when nobody else wanted me, so obviously I owe him a lot,” Quinn said.

The ability of Richmond to support Quinn more extensively in physical development and with greater resources, while he faced upgraded competition, influenced his transfer to a greater degree, according to Quinn.