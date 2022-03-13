A-10 champion Spiders headed to Buffalo for first-round NCAA meeting with Iowa Thursday

Oddly, the University of Richmond already played two opponents from Iowa this season, Northern Iowa and Drake. The Spiders will meet a third Thursday in the first round of the NCAA tournament, Iowa.

UR (23-12), a No. 12 seed, and Iowa (26-9), a No. 5 seed, will play in Buffalo at a time to be determined. Iowa won the Big Ten championship by defeating Purdue 75-66 Sunday.

Coach Chris Mooney crossed his fingers for a Friday first-round assignment after his Spiders played four games in four days on the way to the A-10 championship.

"I'm thrilled and so happy for our team, all 20 players and the coaches, managers, but especially the ... seniors who came back," said Mooney. "For them to realize their our dreams of the championship is very special. It means a lot to me and means a lot to all of the Richmond community."

The Spiders planned to take their bus from Capital One Arena, scene of the A-10 tournament, to a Washington hotel to watch the NCAA selection show. The bus wouldn't start. The team took Ubers to the hotel.

UR, the sixth seed in the conference tournament, beat No. 11 Rhode Island, No. 3 VCU, No. 2 Dayton and No. 1 Davidson to capture the league title. The Spiders will make their 10th NCAA tournament appearance, their first since 2011.