A-10 Commissioner Bernadette McGlade addresses shortened season, tournament

[Athletics directors] really looked at it, and we really only deleted one game, which were the games scheduled on the second and third of March. So they weighed the pros and cons and the majority felt like that since we had the VCU facility [already reserved for the women’s tournament], it was a good decision to take advantage of moving the men’s championship up a week earlier.

Did the league make an attempt to reschedule that second VCU- Richmond game?

As a matter of fact, the original game was scheduled back in January, as you’re well aware, and then Richmond went on a COVID pause. So then we had the second game. We had looked at that open weekend, but we had not made commitments yet in that open weekend in March. And then we had the opportunity to schedule that game actually this past weekend, but that possibility didn’t work out. And so the rest of our schedule was pretty locked in with our TV commitments and the games that were already on the books.

Were coaches involved in the decision to shorten the regular season?