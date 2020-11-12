A-10 commissioner: in COVID shadow, league has alternative plans it hopes aren't needed

Don’t get wed to those A-10 basketball schedules rolling out this week, the league commissioner warned Wednesday. Bernadette McGlade advised that extensive flexibility very well may be required, as with all things in this pandemic era.

Each of the A-10’s 14 teams has as many as nine nonconference games along with 18 leagues games. COVID’s grasp on the country may reach its peak after the holidays, when almost all A-10 games will be played.

League directors of athletics voted that the A-10 office has the ability to adjust the schedule at any point, and make other necessary decisions, according to McGlade.

That could include “establishing a smaller pod in an area that’s not, quote-unquote, a hot spot,” said McGlade. “It could include something as simple as reversing the site of a game. That could make home-away games uneven.

“Everyone has come together, coalesced around what we need to do to be successful in the COVID environment.”

On Nov. 18, a week before the season is scheduled to open, and on Dec. 4, the A-10 will consider if the inventory of nonconference games slipped to a point where the league wants to add more A-10 games.