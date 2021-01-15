A-10 expected to announce men's tournament site next week, with VCU a strong candidate

A-10 men’s basketball fans won’t have to wait long to learn where the league tournament will be played March 10-14. In response to a Friday inquiry from the Times-Dispatch, a conference spokesperson said the decision is expected to be made next week.

Commissioner Bernadette McGlade and her staff will determine the location, according to the spokesperson.

VCU’s is viewed as the front-runner for the 14-team tournament because the Siegel Center is hosting the A-10 women’s tournament March 3-7, and Richmond’s location allows many teams to bus rather than fly. Currently, a maximum of 250 spectators are allowed at Virginia indoor athletic events.

“We certainly would be on the go pretty quickly when it comes to all the arrangements we need, just to make sure the teams have an excellent experience here,” said Ed McLaughlin, VCU’s vice president and director of athletics.

The A-10 announced Thursday that the tournament will not be played at Barclays Center in New York, as originally scheduled, “due to the current COVID-19 pandemic environment.” In that Thursday release, McGlade said, “We are fortunate to have first-class arenas throughout the A-10, with strong administrative and operational staff on campus, giving the league numerous options for a member institution to host.”