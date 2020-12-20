A-10 favorite VCU plays the part in road romp at Richmond

Two teams trying to get back on track met at the University of Richmond’s Robins Center Sunday afternoon. Both did, in very different ways.
VCU beat Richmond 73-49 before about 50 fans in the A-10 opener for each team. The Rams (3-5, 1-0 A-10), the favorites in the A-10 preseason poll, attempted to begin league competition by establishing they were better than a 2-5 nonconference record after returning their top four scorers from last season’s 20-12 team (13-3 A-10).
"Nonconference, we didn't get the wins that we wanted, but we made sure conference is a new season, so a new start," said senior guard Taya Robinson (15 points), who's from Huguenot High. "That's what we said, and we're going to come out here and play hard every game, every minute."
With superior athleticism, length, depth and experience, the Rams authoritatively made a quick move in that direction, leading 25-4 following the first quarter. Richmond started in man-to-man defense, couldn’t maintain order, and switched to a zone that provided a slightly enhanced challenge to VCU.
"We really wanted to come out and set the tone," said VCU coach Beth O'Boyle. "We talked about doing that from our defense."
The Spiders sought re-acclimation to game competition. Richmond (3-2, 0-1 A-10) hadn’t played since winning at William & Mary on Dec. 6. UR suspended game and practice activity on Dec. 11 in response to issues connected to COVID testing and contact tracing. The Spiders missed two games (Saint Francis and Norfolk State) before resuming workouts.
"Obviously this has been a hard two weeks for our program," said UR coach Aaron Roussell, whose team played short-handed because of COVID issues. Richmond had 10 available players, and five were freshmen.
"I think we felt that we had enough to make that a game and to even win that game today. We didn't execute very well," said Roussell. "I thought VCU came in locked in, ready, realizing this was a rivalry game, and I think that was the story."
The Spiders are back in the swing of game speed, though in a dispiriting way after facing a quality team that played hungry.
In the opening quarter, Richmond missed around-the-rim shots and was a step slow while defending VCU. The Spiders, picked to finish eighth in the A-10 preseason poll, improved in most areas after getting rocked early.
In this series, VCU has won five straight and nine of the last 11. The Rams lead the series 45-40. This season's rematch is Jan. 24 at the Siegel Center.
VCU’s nonconference showing is related, in part, to injuries. The Rams have been missing three regulars as well as a few other players, and have yet to compete with a full roster for injury reasons. VCU dropped a few close games, and has played only once at the Siegel Center.
"We've had a really challenging nonconference schedule. I think it's helped prepare us," said O'Boyle. "But we also know that when you're picked number one in the league that you're going to get everyone's best effort.
"I think we have all the pieces to come out and play games like we did today. I'm just really impressed with 40 minutes, the intensity that our team played with."
NOTES: The Spiders play Tuesday at Howard (3-1), while the Rams are not scheduled to play again until Jan. 8, when they visit Duquesne.
