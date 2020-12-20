A-10 favorite VCU plays the part in road romp at Richmond

"Obviously this has been a hard two weeks for our program," said UR coach Aaron Roussell, whose team played short-handed because of COVID issues. Richmond had 10 available players, and five were freshmen.

"I think we felt that we had enough to make that a game and to even win that game today. We didn't execute very well," said Roussell. "I thought VCU came in locked in, ready, realizing this was a rivalry game, and I think that was the story."

The Spiders are back in the swing of game speed, though in a dispiriting way after facing a quality team that played hungry.

In the opening quarter, Richmond missed around-the-rim shots and was a step slow while defending VCU. The Spiders, picked to finish eighth in the A-10 preseason poll, improved in most areas after getting rocked early.

In this series, VCU has won five straight and nine of the last 11. The Rams lead the series 45-40. This season's rematch is Jan. 24 at the Siegel Center.

VCU’s nonconference showing is related, in part, to injuries. The Rams have been missing three regulars as well as a few other players, and have yet to compete with a full roster for injury reasons. VCU dropped a few close games, and has played only once at the Siegel Center.