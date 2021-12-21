A-10 is reviewing COVID-related forfeit policy in men's basketball

The A-10 is reviewing its policy that calls for forfeits in men’s basketball games for teams unable to play conference games because of COVID issues.

League competition is scheduled to begin Dec. 30.

In October, A-10 Commissioner Bernadette McGlade said that in league games, if a team is sidelined by a COVID-19-related situation, and its opponent is able to play, that team would take a forfeit.

Drew Dickerson, the A-10’s assistant commissioner for communications, responded Tuesday to questions from The Times-Dispatch about COVID issues by writing that the league “did put in a forfeit policy last fall, however given the spike in cases/cancellations, it is under review by the athletic directors.”

The policy adopted in the fall presumed that vaccinated players would not be infected. However, a new COVID variant has produced infections in people who have been vaccinated. Positive COVID tests are again disrupting college basketball, and all sports, across the country.