A-10 men's tourney seems headed to VCU's Siegel Center and UR's Robins Center

The A-10 men’s basketball tournament looks as though it’s headed to VCU’s Siegel Center and the University of Richmond’s Robins Center, sources with knowledge of the conference plans said Wednesday night. The venues are expected to share the 14-team, 13-game event, which will be played March 10-14.
The league announced on Jan. 14 that the tournament would not be held at New York’s Barclays Center, as scheduled, because of reasons related to the pandemic. That arena, home of the Brooklyn Nets, is currently not permitting fans.
The vice president and director athletics at VCU, Ed McLaughlin, expressed interest in hosting the tournament. The vice president and director of athletics at UR, John Hardt, said his school also wanted to be considered. The A-10 women’s tournament will be held at the Siegel Center March 3-7, and McLaughlin suggested moving the entire men’s tournament to VCU’s arena would make sense from logistical and health and safety perspectives.
A-10 Commissioner Bernadette McGlade indicated that the tournament would be played on one campus, making protocols and TV coverage less demanding. But the sources said that the longer the league studied the situation, two quality arenas about six miles apart seemed a more attractive option. The Rams and Spiders have practice facilities that can be used apart from games activity.
McGlade said the conference expected to announce a resolution by the end of January. The official word may come Thursday morning.
Virginia guidelines at this time permit a maximum of 250 fans at indoor sporting events. VCU has allowed 250 fans at home games. UR’s home games have been attended by players’ family members and a select few fans.
Speaking earlier this month about competing for an NCAA tournament bid in an A-10 member's arena, Richmond coach Chris Mooney said, "With no fans, it matters far less … If it's on a campus and there are no fans, I think there's a slight advantage to the host team, but not nearly as significant as there would be if there were fans."
VCU coach Mike Rhoades, speaking earlier this month about the possibility of the Rams hosting the tournament, said, "It would be cool, you know what I mean? It'd just be really cool. I know we have the facilities. And our administration and our facilities people are just first class, top of the line. So you know they'll run a great event. And we'll take care of everybody. That's what our facilities people do. ... So it would be cool, without a doubt. But that's up to the league for sure. But if we have that opportunity, we'll be ready to do it first class."
Which of the 13 A-10 tournament games will be held at the Siegel Center and which will be held at the Robins Center was unclear Wednesday night, though it appears the Robins Center will get the semis and final. Two games are scheduled for Wednesday, March 10, with four on Thursday, four quarterfinals on Friday, two semifinals on Saturday, and the championship game Sunday.
Mooney projected that many conferences will be following a comparable path, so on-campus sites for league tournaments will not seem odd in March.
George Mason is the third Virginia A-10 member, and most of the league teams can bus to Richmond, which makes the Siegel Center and Robins Center sensible options.
This year will mark the first time since 2004 that the full A-10 tournament will be held on-campus. That year, Dayton was host.
Staff writer Wayne Epps Jr. contributed to this story.
