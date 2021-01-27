A-10 men's tourney seems headed to VCU's Siegel Center and UR's Robins Center

Virginia guidelines at this time permit a maximum of 250 fans at indoor sporting events. VCU has allowed 250 fans at home games. UR’s home games have been attended by players’ family members and a select few fans.

Speaking earlier this month about competing for an NCAA tournament bid in an A-10 member's arena, Richmond coach Chris Mooney said, "With no fans, it matters far less … If it's on a campus and there are no fans, I think there's a slight advantage to the host team, but not nearly as significant as there would be if there were fans."

VCU coach Mike Rhoades, speaking earlier this month about the possibility of the Rams hosting the tournament, said, "It would be cool, you know what I mean? It'd just be really cool. I know we have the facilities. And our administration and our facilities people are just first class, top of the line. So you know they'll run a great event. And we'll take care of everybody. That's what our facilities people do. ... So it would be cool, without a doubt. But that's up to the league for sure. But if we have that opportunity, we'll be ready to do it first class."