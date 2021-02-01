A-10 nears seeding resolution for teams that will not play same number of league games

“At the end of the day, we certainly want our teams positioned not only to have success in the conference tournament, but to get the most teams we can to the NCAA tournament with our [automatic qualifier] and at-larges,” said Ed McLaughlin, VCU’s vice president and director of athletics.

“We’ve had a lot of discussions on [how to determine seedings] so far. We’ve had a lot of good discussions. If it was an easy answer, I think someone would have it by now. But we’re hopeful that within a short period of time here that we can make the right decision and move on with it.”

Said John Hardt, Richmond’s vice president and director of athletics: “Coaches and administrators, we aren’t used to this. No one’s used to this. The pandemic has forced that uncertainty on us. Those teams that are able to be flexible and able to be responsive are showing resiliency and success. Some other programs have struggled throughout the country with that.”

McGlade said league teams that reach early March confident of an NCAA bid would be prohibited by conference bylaws from opting out of the A-10 tournament.

“All of our members are committed and obligated to play not only their conference regular season but any conference-sponsored postseason championship, should they be eligible,” she said.