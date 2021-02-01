A-10 nears seeding resolution for teams that will not play same number of league games

With about a month remaining in the A-10 regular season, the league is close to determining how its tournament seeding will be handled with the 14 teams not finishing with the same number of conference games.
Because of COVID-related pauses and contact tracing, as of Monday Saint Louis had played one A-10 game, Rhode Island had played 11, and the other 12 teams were somewhere in between. The conference tournament will be held at the University of Richmond’s Robins Center and VCU’s Siegel Center March 10-14.
According to A-10 Commissioner Bernadette McGlade, the athletic directors from league schools have been meeting weekly to discuss a seeding resolution and may announce a formula later this week. She said members of the A-10 office are “benchmarking a lot of the percentage-type statistical comparisons that can be implemented to be able to make any final decisions as far as where a team would be seeded.”
McGlade added that the league at this time intends to bring all 14 teams to the tournament, though there is a possibility that wouldn’t happen. If a team was unable to reach the NCAA’s 13-game threshold (12 against Division I opposition during the regular season and one league tournament game), and did not receive an NCAA waiver, it would not compete in the league A-10 tournament because it would be ineligible for the NCAA tournament.
UR (10-4, 4-2 A-10) on Sunday entered its third COVID-related pause of the season. VCU (12-4, 5-2 A-10) has paused once, only briefly, because of COVID issues in the Rams program. Still to be determined to a large extent are which postponed games will be made up, and which will not.
“At the end of the day, we certainly want our teams positioned not only to have success in the conference tournament, but to get the most teams we can to the NCAA tournament with our [automatic qualifier] and at-larges,” said Ed McLaughlin, VCU’s vice president and director of athletics.
“We’ve had a lot of discussions on [how to determine seedings] so far. We’ve had a lot of good discussions. If it was an easy answer, I think someone would have it by now. But we’re hopeful that within a short period of time here that we can make the right decision and move on with it.”
Said John Hardt, Richmond’s vice president and director of athletics: “Coaches and administrators, we aren’t used to this. No one’s used to this. The pandemic has forced that uncertainty on us. Those teams that are able to be flexible and able to be responsive are showing resiliency and success. Some other programs have struggled throughout the country with that.”
McGlade said league teams that reach early March confident of an NCAA bid would be prohibited by conference bylaws from opting out of the A-10 tournament.
“All of our members are committed and obligated to play not only their conference regular season but any conference-sponsored postseason championship, should they be eligible,” she said.
The A-10 currently is planning for a maximum of 250 fans, the Virginia limit for an indoor sporting event, at each tournament game at the Robins Center and Siegel Center. The A-10 tournament was originally scheduled to be played at New York’s Barclays Center, but the pandemic made that impractical.
“We love going to Barclays. We love going to Brooklyn. They’re great partners and we all really, really enjoy having the championship there and it’s a fabulous NBA arena,” said McGlade. “But I would say all of the coaches are absolutely on board with [the UR/VCU arrangement]. They understood that given the restrictions on attendance, the inability to sell tickets, moving teams around [in New York], it really made a lot of sense to put this year’s championship on a campus.”
