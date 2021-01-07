A-10 weighing move of men's hoops tournament from Barclays Center to campus site, perhaps VCU

One arena serving as site for the A-10 tournament makes sense, in McGlade's view, because of TV considerations and overall “feasibility and logistics, and also the risk. We know we can’t eliminate risk, but we want to mitigate as much risk as possible and try to be in as controlled an environment as possible. If we go to multiple sites on multiple days, you have teams in motion, travel, every environment becomes a new environment."

VCU’s vice president and director of athletics, Ed McLaughlin, said his school would welcome the A-10 men's tournament and has "certainly, formally, made our interest known to the conference office. And that's where it stands right now."

In August of 2018, the A-10 announced that its 2021 women’s tournament would be held at the Siegel Center, the week before the men’s tournament was scheduled to take place at Barclays Center.

“So that would give us a tournament right beforehand to have gone through all those logistics to make sure we give the kids a terrific experience,” said McLaughlin. “So, when it comes to things like hotels and travel and practice schedules, and all those things ... we just need to make sure [they] are organized in a really tight way so once the teams get here they don't miss a beat.