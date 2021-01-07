A-10 weighing move of men's hoops tournament from Brooklyn to campus site, perhaps VCU

“If we’re going to pivot, then it takes time to work with whatever that local health department is, all the protocols involved, not unlike what’s happening with the NCAA’s Final Four,” said McGlade, referring to the NCAA’s decision that the entire national championship tournament will be held in central Indiana. “Hotel contracts, safety protocols for the teams, venue sanitization … the list goes on forever, contact tracing and testing.”

One arena serving as site for the A-10 tournament makes sense, in McGlade’s view, because of TV considerations and overall “feasibility and logistics, and also the risk. We know we can’t eliminate risk, but we want to mitigate as much risk as possible and try to be in as controlled an environment as possible. If we go to multiple sites on multiple days, you have teams in motion, travel, every environment becomes a new environment.”

VCU’s vice president and director of athletics, Ed McLaughlin, said his school would welcome the A-10 men’s tournament and has “certainly, formally, made our interest known to the conference office. And that’s where it stands right now.”

In August of 2018, the A-10 announced that its 2021 women’s tournament would be held at the Siegel Center, the week before the men’s tournament was scheduled to take place at Barclays Center.