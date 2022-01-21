A-10's leading scorer, Spider Tyler Burton, looks to make move back to groove

While Burton would like to shake up the recent narrative, fifth-year guard Jacob Gilyard favors continuation. Against Davidson and Fordham, Gilyard went 19-28 from the field, 11-19 from 3-point distance, and scored 28 and 31 points. Gilyard’s impressive production followed a shooting slump, which may be news Burton finds uplifting.

As usual, Gilyard stressed winning, via defense, over statistical achievement following each of UR’s last two games.

“I think at the end of the day, it’s just about toughness and making stops. I feel every time (the media) talk to us it’s about defense. You’ve got to find a way to get stops,” Gilyard said.

“It doesn’t matter who we play, it’s got to be all about us. That’s got to be our mindset going in from here on out forward. It’s just about us. Nobody else really matters. We’ve got to take it one game at a time, but we need wins.”

Mooney, whose team is rated No. 102 in the NCAA NET rankings, said Thursday he believes the Spiders still have a chance at an at-large NCAA tournament bid. “It would take a lot of wins, but, yeah, I think so with the games that we have and the schedule we’ll play, I think that would be (possible),” he said.