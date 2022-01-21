A-10's leading scorer, Spider Tyler Burton, looks to make move back to groove

The A-10 scoring leader in his last two games hit four of 17 shots and failed to reach double-figures in either start.
That’s relevant to the University of Richmond because the player is Spider Tyler Burton, a 6-foot-7 junior. His league-leading average was 18.2 before the recent two-game dip, and now is 17.1.
In an 87-84 UR loss to visiting Davidson on Jan. 14, Burton missed seven of nine shots and scored 9 with 3 rebounds in 31 minutes. In Tuesday’s 83-70 Spiders’ win at Fordham, Burton missed six of eight attempts and scored 7 with 5 rebounds in 36 minutes.
“He’s extremely talented, as we know,” said Richmond coach Chris Mooney. “There’s a lot to think about when you’re a player of his caliber. He just has to play. I think that he’s an incredible, incredible kid and conscientious kid. Sometimes it might be better to not be that way, just to not care and just play and not worry about anything.”
There’s pressure on Burton to help lead a veteran team into contention for an NCAA bid, pressure to fortify credentials for a pro career at some level, pressure to become part of conversation regarding the greatest player in school history, which was the neighborhood Mooney projected for Burton years ago.
Making the last two games smudges on an otherwise outstanding Burton season starts for him Saturday at 4:30 p.m., when Richmond (11-7, 2-3 A-10) attempts to continue its rise from a 1-3 league start by beating La Salle (6-9, 1-4 A-10) in Philadelphia. The game will be televised by the USA Network.
While Burton would like to shake up the recent narrative, fifth-year guard Jacob Gilyard favors continuation. Against Davidson and Fordham, Gilyard went 19-28 from the field, 11-19 from 3-point distance, and scored 28 and 31 points. Gilyard’s impressive production followed a shooting slump, which may be news Burton finds uplifting.
As usual, Gilyard stressed winning, via defense, over statistical achievement following each of UR’s last two games.
“I think at the end of the day, it’s just about toughness and making stops. I feel every time (the media) talk to us it’s about defense. You’ve got to find a way to get stops,” Gilyard said.
“It doesn’t matter who we play, it’s got to be all about us. That’s got to be our mindset going in from here on out forward. It’s just about us. Nobody else really matters. We’ve got to take it one game at a time, but we need wins.”
Mooney, whose team is rated No. 102 in the NCAA NET rankings, said Thursday he believes the Spiders still have a chance at an at-large NCAA tournament bid. “It would take a lot of wins, but, yeah, I think so with the games that we have and the schedule we’ll play, I think that would be (possible),” he said.
“As I’ve said many times, you don’t have an exact directive of what you need to do to get in (via at-large invitation) … the most important thing we can do is play well Saturday and give ourselves a great chance to win on Saturday, and then come back and go try to do that (the next game).”
Richmond’s game plan prioritizes keeping La Salle off the offensive glass because the Explorers average 12 offensive boards. Two of the A-10’s top frontcourt talents are La Salle’s 6-10, 240-pound senior Clifton Moore (11.8 ppg, 6.5 rpg), who began his college career at Indiana, and 6-8 junior Jack Clark (9.4 ppg, 5.1 rpg). Each is an accomplished offensive rebounder.
The Explorers in their last two games won at Saint Joseph’s 75-64 on Monday and fell 56-54 at Rhode Island on Wednesday.
(804) 649-6233
@RTDjohnoconnor