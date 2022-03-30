A couple of Canadians give Spiders lacrosse a shot Saturday vs. No. 2 Virginia

Six weeks of field lacrosse is the annual norm for young lacrosse players in Canada. Then they go indoors for a longer season of box lacrosse.

The tighter, faster indoor game, with its 30-second shot clock, develops players’ quickness, decision-making, and ability to execute effective maneuvers in constricted areas.

The University of Richmond coaching staff is well aware of this.

Standout UR defensive player Jake Saunders, a 6-foot-2, 190-pound senior, grew up in Ontario, friends with Ryan Lanchbury, the Spiders' senior who is the program's career leader in points.

Saunders ranks among the nation’s top 20 in turnovers caused per game (1.75).

His job gets more difficult Saturday. The Spiders (5-3) host No. 2 Virginia (7-1) at noon. Getting a defensive grip on UVA’s offense is the Spiders’ key. Virginia ranks fourth nationally in scoring (16 goals/game), while the Spiders rank 11th in scoring defense (9.75 goals allowed/game).

“It’s no surprise when you look at their roster and you see a lot of highly sought after recruits,” Saunders said of the Cavaliers’ offense.

“Our defense is one that’s very tight-knit and one that has a lot of experience, a lot of guys who have been here for a while, with a splash of new guys who are starting to make some great plays.”

Saunders began his athletics path as a hockey player, and then with limited ice availability during summer months, gravitated to lacrosse.

“I loved hockey, but I realized pretty soon into the process that I wasn’t going anywhere special. I didn’t see an opportunity,” said Saunders. “So I hopped on the lacrosse bandwagon.”

Richmond attracted him through its academic reputation – “Lacrosse isn’t forever,” said Saunders – and the quality of the lacrosse program fostered by its coaches. The medical sales industry interests him.

“People tell me I can talk to a wall, so I think sales is pretty much up my alley,” said Saunders.

To the Spiders, limiting UVA isn’t as important as beating the Cavaliers, which is something Richmond has never done. The programs have met seven times since UR made its 2014 Division I debut.

“It has definitely been brought up this week,” said Saunders. “This is one that everyone, from top to bottom in the locker room, really, really wants.”

The Spiders are 0-3 versus the Cavaliers at Robins Stadium, and 0-4 at UVA.

Note: Generally, UR men’s lacrosse games at Robins Stadium do not require fans to purchase tickets. Tickets are required for UVA’s Saturday noon visit, $10 for adults and $5 for 12-and-under.