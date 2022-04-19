A couple of W&M hall of famers - David Corley and Mike Tomlin - uniting with Steelers

A couple of William & Mary hall of famers are uniting in Pittsburgh.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin (W&M Class of 1995) hired University of Richmond running backs coach David Corley (W&M Class of 2002) as assistant quarterbacks coach Tuesday.

Corley spent last season with the Spiders, his only year at Richmond.

Corley was one of the greatest players in Tribe history, a four-year starter at quarterback during 1999-2002 who left the program as its all-time leading passer. Multiple times, Corley was named all-conference because of his passing (9,805 career yards) and running.

Corley, originally from Columbia, S.C., played in the Canadian Football League and the Arena Football League before entering the coaching profession. He previously worked on staffs at South Carolina State, Penn State, Army, Connecticut, and William & Mary.

Tomlin, the Steelers coach since 2007, is a former William & Mary receiver. Pittsburgh's QB coach is Mike Sullivan.

Corley was with the Steelers working with quarterbacks in 2010 as part of the Bill Walsh Minority Coaching Fellowship. He also worked with the Carolina Panthers (2021 and 2013) and Houston Texans (2019 season) through the fellowship.