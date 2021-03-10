A decade ago, Spiders' A-10 title team brought fangs off bench: 6-9 Darrius Garrett

Ten years ago, the University of Richmond won its lone A-10 basketball championship. The enduring images are of UR’s four senior starters and coach Chris Mooney cutting down nets. A more fitting reflection of the Spiders’ three-game run to the title would be Darrius Garrett fiercely defending in the low post.
Guarding and rebounding with high-level vibrancy, the Spiders defeated Rhode Island 55-45, No. 24 Temple 58-54, and Dayton 67-54 from March 11-13, 2011. At the longtime home of the Miss America Pageant, Atlantic City's Boardwalk Hall, none of these games was a thing of beauty. UR totaled 58 field goals in three games, and shot 37.4%.
But the Spiders had strong upperclassmen, a few of them big men, to defensively counterbalance the offensive issues that could have been predicted. The Spiders played only three games from Feb. 20 until their tournament opener because of schedule quirks and a bye.
Richmond started 6-foot-10 senior Justin Harper, 6-9 senior Dan Geriot, and 6-5 senior Kevin Smith to go with senior guard Kevin Anderson and sophomore guard Darien Brothers. Anderson was named tournament MVP.
In his postgame remarks, Anderson said, “Our defense was spectacular this whole tournament. Our energy was spectacular this whole tournament.”
That team brought sharp fangs off the bench, the 6-9 Garrett. He is Richmond's record-holder in career blocks (231), blocks in a season (107), and blocks in a game (14, NCAA record is 16).
“When Darrius is in the game we go from being a good defensive team to a great defensive team,” UR coach Chris Mooney said after the 2011 A-10 tournament.
Garrett didn't arrive at UR as a defensive specialist.
"When I came to the Spiders team I said, 'What can I really bring to this team that maybe we have a gap in?'" he said Tuesday. "I wanted to bring tenacity and protect that basket."
Richmond played a match-up zone, "and I wanted people to know, 'This is our paint.' I wanted people to know when they did beat [the perimeter defense], there was somebody at the rim that was waiting for them."
Garrett, who graduated with a finance degree, went on to play a decade of pro basketball, in Switzerland, Greece, Italy, Turkey, Poland, Lebanon, Venezuela and Uruguay, and also was a member of Rwanda's national team. He retired in February of 2020, lives in the Atlanta area, and is involved in digital marketing and real estate. Garrett said he still works out six times a week, and recently began playing golf.
"There was so much pressure, but we were ready for it, and we got the result," Garrett, 30, said of the 2011 A-10 tournament. "It was for me one of the greatest moments of my life. It was a little bit of perfect timing, perfect talent, and a little bit of luck, all in one. When do you ever get that mix?"
Third-seeded UR, which set a program record for wins that year (29-8), in the A-10 tourney allowed an average of 51 points and limited opponents to 36.6-percent shooting. Garrett had three of the Spiders' six blocks in the title game against the Flyers, and he grabbed a team-high nine rebounds (four offensive) in 24 minutes. He did not take a shot.
"That game against Dayton, that was like a bar fight," Garrett said. "Their team had a lot of bruisers. They had a lot of fight in them. There was a lot of diving on the floor, a lot of scrapping."
The Spiders held Rhode Island to 40.9% shooting, Temple to 35.1% and Dayton to 38.2%. Richmond also outrebounded each of its three opponents at Boardwalk Hall.
“That’s something that normally is not a tremendous strength of ours,” Mooney said after the championship was won. “We’ve done it well in different games. But this tournament was probably the most consistent we’ve ever rebounded.”
The Spiders went on to defeat No. 25 Vanderbilt and Morehead State in the NCAA tournament to reach the Sweet 16. In that round, they were eliminated by Kansas, ranked second.
