A decade ago, Spiders' A-10 title team brought fangs off bench: 6-9 Darrius Garrett

“When Darrius is in the game we go from being a good defensive team to a great defensive team,” UR coach Chris Mooney said after the 2011 A-10 tournament.

Garrett didn't arrive at UR as a defensive specialist.

"When I came to the Spiders team I said, 'What can I really bring to this team that maybe we have a gap in?'" he said Tuesday. "I wanted to bring tenacity and protect that basket."

Richmond played a match-up zone, "and I wanted people to know, 'This is our paint.' I wanted people to know when they did beat [the perimeter defense], there was somebody at the rim that was waiting for them."

Garrett, who graduated with a finance degree, went on to play a decade of pro basketball, in Switzerland, Greece, Italy, Turkey, Poland, Lebanon, Venezuela and Uruguay, and also was a member of Rwanda's national team. He retired in February of 2020, lives in the Atlanta area, and is involved in digital marketing and real estate. Garrett said he still works out six times a week, and recently began playing golf.