'A wild story:' Jason Roche went from West Coast, to prep school, to The Citadel, to UR

Jason Roche, one of the University of Richmond’s three incoming basketball transfers, averaged 23 points as a high-school senior but had no scholarship offers coming out of St. Mary’s in Berkeley, Calif.

Roche's path to UR went from the West Coast, to a Connecticut prep school, to The Citadel.

“It’s a wild story,” said Rob Toste, the coach at the Pomfret School, the Connecticut school Roche attended two years ago.

There were stringent pandemic restrictions when Roche traveled from California to the Pomfret School late in the summer of 2020. The school’s gym was not open. Roche practiced outside on a portable hoop. That unusual arrangement did not stop Toste from assessing Roche as “the best shooter I’ve ever been around.”

Toste contacted several college recruiters to let them know what he was seeing from this 6-foot-5 player.

“The problem was so many people had already seen him, and the thing with recruiting is narratives get formed on kids pretty quickly, so a lot of the schools that had already seen him were like, ‘Oh yeah, we’ve already seen him. We know he’s a good shooter, but we don’t think he's elite enough to just take him as a specialist,’” said Toste.

Toste knew Jack Castleberry, a former VMI player who was on the staff at The Citadel. Toste also was aware that the Bulldogs were among the leading 3-point-shooting teams in the nation, and that Roche had no problem with demands associated with a military school.

Pomfret played pick-up games outside, for pandemic reasons, and eventually did some individual workouts in the gym. Toste took video of Roche going through specific shooting drills. The Citadel was one of the schools that wanted to evaluate Roche’s ability. The Citadel staff then watched additional video of Roche playing two-on-two or three-on-three on the outside courts.

The Citadel offered a scholarship. Roche accepted.

Roche in high school had drawn some interest from Princeton and other Ivy League schools. He decided that attending a prep school in the Northeast may increase the possibility of access to an Ivy League education and a slot in one of the conference’s basketball programs.

“The East Coast prep schools had more of a history with that, and those were the schools I was recommended to go to,” said Roche. “I just felt it was the best move for me. That’s how I ended up there.”

He moved across the country for, essentially, a 13th grade and a season of competition in the New England Preparatory School Athletic Council, whose members consistently supply Division I schools with student-athletes from various sports. Roche ended up at Pomfret when another prep school he inquired about was full, according to Toste, who heard from the Princeton staff that they intended to monitor Roche’s progress.

While in California, Roche had been recruited some by Air Force, and found the possibility of a college education at a military school intriguing. When The Citadel offered a scholarship, Roche did not hesitate. COVID-19 caused his prep-school season to be canceled. The normal recruiting cycle was out of whack. Roche needed security.

As a freshman this season, he was named Southern Conference rookie of the year after averaging 13.2 points and setting a freshman record at The Citadel with 110 3-pointers. Roche shot 39.7 percent from 3-point range to rank first among Division I freshmen in 3-pointers per game (3.55, seventh nationally among all players). He also led the SoCon in minutes per game at 36.2.

Roche had no desire to leave The Citadel until coach Duggar Baucom was dismissed by the school in Charleston, S.C.

“Even though freshman year you’re not really supposed to enjoy it – at The Citadel it’s supposed to be the weeding-out process in some aspects – I really enjoyed it,” said Roche. “I have some of the best friends I’ve made in my entire life (at The Citadel), and I love Charleston.

“But with the coaching change and different things, I decided to make the move.”

Roche considered UR, Rice, Missouri, Pitt, St. Bonaventure, and Kansas State. When he visited Richmond, Roche said he was impressed by an environment he liked and viewed as a fit.

“I’ve always been looking for the right balance of academics and athletics, and that’s something I saw in Richmond,” said Roche. “The business school, talking to the professors, I think that’s something I could have a lot of success in. I love the southeast, and living in Charleston, I felt like Richmond as a city is something similar.”

In terms of basketball, Roche said he became convinced that Coach Chris Mooney and his staff could get the most out of him from a developmental perspective.

Richmond’s other incoming transfers are 7-0, 260-pound Neal Quinn from Lafayette and 6-7, 200-pound Isaiah Bigelow from Wofford. They each have two seasons of eligibility remaining. Roche has three.