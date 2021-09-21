A win at Virginia Tech in 1985 kicked off one of the oddest seasons in Spiders history

Richmond followed the win in Blacksburg with six straight victories over I-AA opposition, giving the Spiders 12 consecutive regular-season wins dating back to mid-October of 1984.

The I-AA poll in 1985 was conducted by the NCAA, which weighed results from the first few weeks of the season before releasing rankings. The Spiders, at 3-0, were No. 1 in the first poll of the year, which appeared on Sept. 23. Four athletic directors, representing the four I-AA regions, voted after consulting with advisory committees.

“We thought we’d maybe be in the top 10, but No. 1? No way. This is a big surprise,” Bleier said on the day the poll was released.

Richmond, a I-AA independent, for five weeks remained top-rated and seemed headed for a second consecutive appearance in the 12-team playoffs. Then came a visit to Rutgers on Oct. 26. The Spiders lost 20-17. UR’s Brendan Toibin was short on a 47-yard field-goal attempt in the final seconds.

“That certainly took some wind out of our sails,” Bayer said. “My recollection is that we just kind of ran out of gas. The second half of ’84 and the first half of ’85 we had been so up, so good.”

The Spiders next fell at Boston University (which finished 3-8), then beat Brown, and needed a win at William & Mary to make the playoffs. The Tribe prevailed 28-17. UR started 7-0 and ended 8-3, ranked No. 18.